Majority of Texas voters support migrant bussing, Hispanics list border as top election issue: poll

A new poll indicates that incumbent GOP Gov. Greg Abbott maintains his lead over his Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke, in the Texas gubernatorial race. The poll shows many voters in the state, Hispanics in particular, are concerned with conditions at the border and support the state's effort to bus migrants to other U.S. cities.

The Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, which surveyed 1,327 likely Texas voters, revealed that if the election were held today, 53% of respondents would vote for Abbott and 46% would vote for O'Rourke.

Fifty percent of those surveyed said they hold a favorable view of Abbott compared to 44% who said the same for O'Rourke. Overall, 51% of respondents said they approve of Abbott's handling of his duties as governor.

Fifty-six percent of voters from the survey said they believe Abbott would do a better job managing the state's economy, while 41% said the same of O'Rourke.

The No. 1 issue for voters in the state is the southern border with Mexico, with a total of 38% marking it as the "most urgent issue facing Texas today," followed by abortion and inflation at 17% and 11%, respectively.

Among Hispanics, 36% said the Texas-Mexico border is the most "urgent" issue in Texas, followed by abortion, gun rights and inflation.

Nearly half of the Hispanic likely voters who took part in the survey also expressed support for efforts in the state to transport illegal migrants to other parts of the country, with 48% stating they approved of the program and 51% stating they disapprove. Across all voters, 66% of those who were questioned about the practice said they support the initiative.

A total of 54% of voters surveyed said they believe Abbott would do a better job handling the crisis at the southern border, compared to 43% who said the same for O'Rourke.

The results from the survey come after Abbott and other leaders in the state orchestrated efforts this year to send numerous buses loaded with illegal migrants from Texas to other parts of the country to highlight President Biden's handling of the crisis along the southern border. The move has sparked backlash among city leaders who have dealt with the incoming migrants, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Voters were also asked their thoughts on President Biden's leadership from the White House. Of those who were surveyed, a majority, 57%, said they disapprove of his job performance, while only 39% said they approve.

The Quinnipiac University poll, conducted from Sept. 22-26, has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7%.