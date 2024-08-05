'The Last Days of John McAfee' investigates tech pioneer's mysterious death

Fox Nation's new docuseries "The Last Days of John McAfee" dives into the lingering questions surrounding the mysterious death of British-American tech tycoon John McAfee.

The famed creator of the McAfee antivirus software was awaiting extradition to the United States when he was found dead in a Spanish jail cell in 2021. But even after officials claimed he died by suicide, many others were not convinced.

"I don't believe that he committed suicide. I believe wholeheartedly that he was probably drugged or injected with something so that he couldn't put up a fight, and then he was propped up," Janice, John's wife, said on the special Fox Nation series.

McAfee, who had been facing tax evasion charges brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, had been on the run claiming the investigations were politically motivated. He also claimed to have information on high-level elites and was convinced the U.S. government was after him.

"He had believed that U.S. government officials were after him, and he had feared for his life," said attorney Andrew Gordon, who assisted with McAfee's legal defense after his criminal indictment by the IRS.

"John himself had said on Twitter if he had died a suicide, that it wasn't suicide, and so you have someone that's saying, ‘I want to live, I am defending my case.’ You have to take that seriously," he continued.

McAfee was arrested in October 2020 at Barcelona’s international airport and had been in jail awaiting a court decision on his extradition to the United States to face charges of evading more than $4 million in taxes. Prosecutors in Tennessee were seeking up to three decades of imprisonment.

Just hours after extradition was approved, he was found dead in his jail cell.

"They put him into an isolated prison far, far away from any major town where they really didn't even speak Spanish," one of McAfee's attorneys, Nishay Sanan, said.

"I think this was intentional."

McAfee CEO Jimmy Watson said he "couldn't believe" the news of McAfee's arrest, recalling the harrowing moments afterward.

"When John McAfee was arrested and placed in Spain, I knew that my time was up because I was the CEO of the company," Watson said. "I was walking down the street to my car and the FBI just pulled up with the Dallas SWAT team, and they came in full regal… full force… got me on the ground… guns drawn, arrested me."

"They said, 'Jimmy, you don't know what we know about John, because if you did, you would understand. He is one evil mothereffer.' And when they said that to me, I realized that there was a whole different John McAfee that I didn't know."

SPANISH COURT REJECTS APPEAL TO REOPEN JOHN MCAFEE'S DEATH INVESTIGATION

McAfee had argued that the charges against him were politically motivated and that he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he returned to the United States. He ran for U.S. president as a Libertarian candidate in 2016, coming in third in the party’s primary.

The eccentric cryptocurrency promoter and tax opponent had a history of legal troubles that spanned from the U.S. to Central America to the Caribbean.

He was worth more than $100 million before the value of his investments plunged during the 2008 financial crisis.

