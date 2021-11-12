Lara Trump: Kyle Rittenhouse coverage is why so many Americans don't trust mainstream media

Fox News contributor Lara Trump slammed the mainstream media over the coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. On "Fox & Friends First," Lara Trump said far-left media outlets are hiding the truth about cases like Rittenhouse's in order to push their own narrative. She noted that these media outlets will "pay the price" as Americans' trust in media drops to an all-time low.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL: DEFENSE RESTS ITS CASE, JURY EXPECTED TO BEGIN DELIBERATIONS MONDAY

LARA TRUMP: This is nothing new for the mainstream media. In fact, they've been trying to tell us what they want us to hear and not the truth for quite some time now. And people have finally started to wake up in America and say, 'Wait a minute, I don't think I've been getting the facts from these quote-unquote journalists out there,' because that's not what they are at all. A lot of these people consider themselves to be political activists, and they disguise themselves as journalists. But I think it's why you see the distrust in the media at an all-time high in our country right now because you haven't been able to get the facts about a lot of things. They've been pushing a certain narrative for so long.

