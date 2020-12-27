KT McFarland: Trump's Abraham Accords are so significant, even 'a Biden admin can't screw it up'

History will reflect favorably on President Trump's foreign policy initiatives, due in large part to the U.S. brokered Abraham Accords which have made great strides in normalizing relations in the Middle East and promoting a mentality of peace that will extend far beyond his presidency, Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland said Sunday.

"In the Middle East particularly, I mean this is a significant achievement, that we really don't even know how good this is more because more countries are joining," McFarland told Fox News' Jon Scott on Sunday.

"It's the first peace agreement between Israel and Arabs in not just 10 or 20, it's like a couple of thousand years," she emphasized.

"What President Trump has done, as everybody was paying attention elsewhere, he was able to craft an agreement and convince the Arabs that their only sort of prosperity platform, the only way they could get to peace and prosperity, was by having a peace agreement with Israel."

Morocco recently became the fourth Arab state, joined by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan — to strike a peace deal with Israel this year.

The historic agreements make clear that "it’s Israel and the Arab states that are really united against what they see is potentially a Biden administration going in to enable Iran," McFarland said.

Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Obama-brokered Iran nuclear deal-- also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, calling the agreement "defective at its core."

President-elect Biden has expressed plans to rejoin the agreement if Iran returns to strict compliance with the nuclear deal.

"His plan would "enable Iran to have nuclear weapons, enable Iran to support terrorist movements," McFarland said.

But, she added, the Trump brokered Abraham Accords have already proven to be incredibly effective for the region, that "I don't think even the Biden administration can screw that one up."