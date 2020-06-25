KT McFarland: Targeting of Flynn was about stopping Trump and 'will' of voters

The targeting of former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn by Obama-era FBI and Justice Department officials was all about a coordinated effort to stop the Trump administration and the "will" of American voters, former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland said Thursday.

In an interview on "America's Newsroom" with hosts Sandra Smith and Ed Henry, McFarland reacted to Flynn's first public comments since the years-long case against him began.

STRZOK NOTES SHOW OBAMA, BIDEN WEIGHED IN ON FLYNN CASE EVEN AS COMEY DOWNPLAYED IT: LAWYERS

On Wednesday, judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ordered the case against Flynn to be dismissed – as requested by Attorney General William Barr's Justice Department. During a surprise call to Rush Limbaugh's radio show in celebration of the decision, Flynn said that it was also a "great boost of confidence for the American people and our justice system."

"Because that’s what this really comes down to, is whether or not our justice system is going to have the confidence of the American people," he pointed out.

"Well, I think he is absolutely right and good for him to say it. Because this was…about a lot more than General Flynn. And, when the FBI and the Mueller people came after me, it was about a lot more than me," McFarland remarked.

"It was way bigger than this," she continued. "It was about targeting Donald Trump. Why? Because he promised to drain the swamp. Who targeted him? The swamp."

"From the get-go and as more documents come out we realize that it was broad, the group that wanted to get rid of him and prevent him from governing, they knew exactly what they were doing, they did it from the start, and they kept doing it," she asserted.

"This was about a whole lot more than General Flynn. This was about taking the will of the American people who elected a man to be president and undoing their decision," McFarland added.

According to McFarland, the "carefully orchestrated plan" involving the Russia investigation and appointment of a special counsel dates back to early January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And again, they knew from the beginning, they knew even on January 5th, there was nothing to collusion with the Russians. There was nothing to any of this stuff. There was nothing to the Logan Act. But, what did they do?" she asked. "They dragged the country, and the people who work for President Trump, and President Trump himself -- they dragged us for three years through this divisiveness that made us a dysfunctional nation.

"So, shame on them for what they did because they set us up now for the perfect pandemic, lockdown, and now social unrest storm that is ripping the country apart today," she concluded.