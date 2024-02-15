KJP dismisses reporter's query on Biden's promise to speak to press, claims he already 'took questions'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been largely dismissive when asked about President Biden's promise earlier this week to take questions from reporters.

At Thursday's press briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked for the second day in a row about comments Biden made on Tuesday explicitly telling reporters he would not take their questions at the time he gave an address from the White House, but would do so soon.

"I'm not going to be taking any questions, but I'll be taking questions tomorrow or the next day," Biden said as he approached the podium Following his address, he added, "I promise I'll come back and answer questions later" before walking away.

On Wednesday, when asked for an update on Biden saying he would take questions within days, Jean-Pierre repeated 7 times that she didn’t "have anything" to share about when or if that would happen.

"On Tuesday, President Biden, he said, ‘I’m not going to answer your questions today. I will answer them tomorrow and the day after,’" a reporter asked Jean-Pierre on Thursday. "What was he talking about?"

"Well, he was outside yesterday, and he took questions from some of you," Jean-Pierre responded with a chuckle.

"And what about today?" the reporter asked, to which Jean-Pierre replied, "Today I don't have anything to share beyond what you all know, don't have anything to add on his public schedule."

It appears Jean-Pierre was referring to an exchange between Biden and New York Post reporter Steven Nelson that took place Wednesday evening with Nelson shouting from a distance about the national security threat from Russia that had made headlines earlier in the day.

"Happy Valentine's Day," Biden responded as he walked with First Lady Jill Biden outside the White House.

In another exchange, while further avoiding questions about national security threat, he was asked what he was giving up for Lent, to which he replied, "You guys."

Fox News Digital learned that there were no other exchanges Biden has had with reporters since he made his vow on Tuesday.

The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Biden refraining from taking formal questions from the press comes one week after he lashed out at several reporters following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report that fueled more questions about his mental acuity.

At a last-minute prime-time White House press conference last Thursday, Biden took questions from reporters, with many exchanges turning combative.

Biden also made headlines during that press conference for mistakenly mixing up Egypt's president with Mexico's when discussing the Israel-Gaza war.

