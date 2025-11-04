KJP confronted about claim that new book title about 'broken' White House refers to Trump, not Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was grilled on Tuesday about her new book and decision to leave the Democratic Party.

Podcaster Van Lathan spoke to Jean-Pierre about her choice to leave the Democratic Party as well as her new book, "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines."

During her book tour, Jean-Pierre claimed that the title's reference to a "broken" White House was referring to the Trump administration, not the Biden administration.

"You know, I saw that you said that when you meant a ‘broken’ White House that you don't mean the Biden White House, that you mean the Trump White House. Nobody believes that," Lathan said.

"Well, because the book was written to be in the moment," Jean-Pierre responded. "When you read the book, you'll see that I'm talking about what's happening right now and meeting the moment. I mean, people didn't believe that because they want a tell-all, right? I think people… they assume the book was going to be I'm telling secrets, and I'm not. The book doesn't have secrets in it. The book is literally talking about my experience."

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE'S CONVERSATION WITH THE NEW YORKER PANNED AS 'INCOHERENT,' AND 'CAREER-ENDING'

Jean-Pierre argued the book has far more depth in terms of talking about the current moment in the country.

"There was nothing in your opinion that was broken about the Biden White House?" Van Lathan pressed further.

The former Biden spokeswoman argued that, if anything, the Biden administration could have accomplished more on key agenda items, but believed his presidency was successful.

"I think historians will look at the three years of the Biden-Harris administration and will say it was one of the most effective domestically and trying to make things better in moving the country forward that we have seen in modern politics," she said.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE HAS ROCKY ROLLOUT FOR BOOK AS INTERVIEWERS AND REVIEWS PAN BIDEN DEFENSE, PLATITUDES

Jean-Pierre's new memoir about her time working for former President Joe Biden and her choice to leave the Democratic Party has been met with mixed reviews from critics and those on the left.

A Washington Post review summarized it as an airing of grievances.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE