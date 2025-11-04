Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

KJP confronted about claim that new book title about 'broken' White House refers to Trump, not Biden

Jean-Pierre insists 'broken White House' reference targets Trump, while defending Biden administration record

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Podcast host tells KJP that nobody believes her book title isn't about slamming the Biden White House as 'broken' Video

Podcast host tells KJP that nobody believes her book title isn't about slamming the Biden White House as 'broken'

Podcaster Van Lathan questioned former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the title of her new book, saying nobody believes her claim about a "broken" White House referring to Trump, not Biden.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was grilled on Tuesday about her new book and decision to leave the Democratic Party.

Podcaster Van Lathan spoke to Jean-Pierre about her choice to leave the Democratic Party as well as her new book, "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines." 

During her book tour, Jean-Pierre claimed that the title's reference to a "broken" White House was referring to the Trump administration, not the Biden administration. 

"You know, I saw that you said that when you meant a ‘broken’ White House that you don't mean the Biden White House, that you mean the Trump White House. Nobody believes that," Lathan said. 

"Well, because the book was written to be in the moment," Jean-Pierre responded. "When you read the book, you'll see that I'm talking about what's happening right now and meeting the moment. I mean, people didn't believe that because they want a tell-all, right? I think people… they assume the book was going to be I'm telling secrets, and I'm not. The book doesn't have secrets in it. The book is literally talking about my experience."

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE'S CONVERSATION WITH THE NEW YORKER PANNED AS 'INCOHERENT,' AND 'CAREER-ENDING'

Karine Jean-Pierre at book interview

Karine Jean-Pierre’s new book has received mixed reviews from critics. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Jean-Pierre argued the book has far more depth in terms of talking about the current moment in the country.

"There was nothing in your opinion that was broken about the Biden White House?" Van Lathan pressed further. 

The former Biden spokeswoman argued that, if anything, the Biden administration could have accomplished more on key agenda items, but believed his presidency was successful. 

"I think historians will look at the three years of the Biden-Harris administration and will say it was one of the most effective domestically and trying to make things better in moving the country forward that we have seen in modern politics," she said.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE HAS ROCKY ROLLOUT FOR BOOK AS INTERVIEWERS AND REVIEWS PAN BIDEN DEFENSE, PLATITUDES

Karine Jean-Pierre speaks

Podcast host Van Lathan confronted Karine Jean-Pierre, declaring that nobody believes the title of her book refers to the Trump White House.

Jean-Pierre's new memoir about her time working for former President Joe Biden and her choice to leave the Democratic Party has been met with mixed reviews from critics and those on the left. 

A Washington Post review summarized it as an airing of grievances.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Three shots of Biden during the debate

Former President Biden’s legacy took a sharp downturn after the election, with continued debate over whether aspects of his health were concealed by close staff and allies. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images | ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images | Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue