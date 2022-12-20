Kirk Cameron wins fight to showcase faith-based book in libraries: This is 'what a little persistence can do'

After facing rejections from over 50 libraries around the country, actor Kirk Cameron has won the opportunity to host a story hour for his new faith-based children's book "As You Grow" at libraries in New York and Indiana.

Cameron celebrated the reversal on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, saying the change is "a testament to what a little persistence can do."

"I am thrilled to finally be partnering with some of these libraries who have agreed to reverse course," Cameron said. "They've changed their mind, and now they're going to give me space to read these beautiful principles to children within their community."

Cameron shared the exclusive details with Fox News Digital, saying the Indianapolis Public Library in Indiana and the Scarsdale Public Library in New York "caved" and are both offering to work with him on holding his story hour. Both libraries previously held "drag queen story hours."

KIRK CAMERON DECLARES A ‘WIN’ OVER TWO PUBLIC LIBRARIES THAT DENIED HIM STORY HOURS BUT NOW HAVE ‘CAVED’

Earlier this month, Cameron told Fox News Digital he was either completely rejected or ignored after requesting rooms to read from his new book based on biblical principles.

"Publicly-funded libraries are green-lighting ‘gender marker and name change clinics’ while denying a story time that would involve the reading of a book that teaches biblical wisdom. How much more clear can it get?" Cameron told Fox News Digital.

"We have to start fighting back, or we will lose our kids and this country."

KIRK CAMERON SPEAKS OUT AFTER FAITH-BASED BOOK 'BANNED': DIVERSITY SHOULD INCLUDE CHRISTIANITY

Cameron is now scheduled to speak at the Indianapolis Public Library in Indianapolis, Indiana , on Dec. 29 and the Scarsdale Public Library in Scarsdale, New York on Dec. 30.

The Indianapolis Public Library had initially told publisher Brave Books they were focused on showcasing diverse authors and "racial equity."

The Scarsdale Public Library originally told Cameron they were "not interested in this program," as both Brave Books and the library itself confirmed.

HARRIS FAULKNER DISCUSSES HER NEW FAITH-BASED BOOK IN LIGHT OF CHRISTMAS CONTROVERSIES

A statement from the Scarsdale Public Library on Sunday however claimed neither Cameron nor his publisher had ever requested a booking.

"It's incorrect to state that the library has changed its position," the statement said. "The publisher and Mr. Cameron were never denied the opportunity to book a room. Rather they never previously requested to book the library's meeting room."

Cameron argued the response was "not correct" while on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, noting the correspondence is posted on his publisher's website.

"You can read the letters that we sent to them, and you can see their response as well. So to say that someone just didn't ask is not really telling the whole truth," he said.

In light of the victory, Cameron hopes his story can encourage other Christians and conservatives to have the "courage" to defend their values and beliefs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A movement is afoot," he said Tuesday. "And it's important to remember that the land of the free depends on the homes of the brave."

"Change doesn't begin at the White House. It begins at your house and my house. And I'm super excited about next week."

Fox News' Maureen Mackey contributed to this report.