Kirby says US not at war with Russia despite Putin's nuclear threat: 'Nothing can be farther from the truth'

The Biden administration clarified the United States is not at war with Russia, Wednesday, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening nuclear weapons as he continues his ongoing assault on Ukraine.

National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby reiterated on "America's Newsroom" that despite military support of Ukraine, the U.S. is not directly involved in Putin's war.

"No, we are not, not at all," Kirby said when asked about U.S. involvement. "Russia is at war inside Ukraine, and despite the rhetoric we heard from Putin last night, trying once again to make this about the West versus Russia or the United States versus Russia or NATO versus Russia, nothing can be farther from the truth."

"Ukraine was invaded illegally in an unprovoked way," he continued. "They are fighting to defend their country."

Putin issued a nuclear threat during an address on Wednesday, warning the possibility is "not a bluff" as his chances of prevailing in Ukraine diminish. As the war rages on, he even announced a "partial military mobilization" to enlist reservist civilians in the fight.

Kirby also responded to backlash facing the White House over Biden suggesting the U.S. would deploy troops to Taiwan if China proceeds with an invasion.

"I think we've been nothing but consistent on this," Kirby said. "The president was answering a hypothetical question about the defense of Taiwan, and he and he answered it in that context. But he's also been very clear in the past when he is answering similar questions in similar ways that… nothing's changed about our one-China policy. Nothing's changed about our policy with respect to Taiwan."

"We take very seriously our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to make sure that Taiwan can defend it," he continued.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan clarified the president's remarks earlier this week, saying there has not been a policy change despite Biden's military vow not being acknowledged as current policy.

"When the president of the United States wants to announce a policy change, he will do so," Sullivan said. "He has not done so."