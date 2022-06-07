Kid Rock leaves open possibility of running for office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Musician Kid Rock suggested he would seriously consider running for political office in the future in an interview featured in "Life of a Rockstar," the latest episode of Tucker Carlson Originals on Fox Nation.

"One day, if I ever thought – if I was bored, sitting around – really thought I could serve my county and help them out, stir things up a little bit and do what’s right, I’d have to take a hard look at it," he told Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

He clarified, though, that he has no immediate plans to run against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "No, I like my day job," he said.

The filing deadline to be on the ballot in Michigan was April 19. Kid Rock splits his time between Michigan, Tennessee and Florida.



Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, publicly considered a Senate run against Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow during the 2018 midterms.

"I believe if you work your butt off and pay taxes, you should be able to understand and navigate the laws, tax codes, health care and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all," he said at the time.

He ended up endorsing Republican candidate John James in the election after declining to run.

The rockstar, who is best known for hits like "Bawitdaba" and "All Summer Long," has increasingly immersed himself in U.S. politics over the past decade.

"I am definitely a Republican on fiscal issues and the military, but I lean to the middle on social issues," he told The Guardian in a 2015 interview.



He added that he’s "…always buying more guns. I have everything from a Civil War cannon to an MP5 machine gun and old police guns. If someone invades your house, yeah, you can shoot them."



Kid Rock performed at an MTV ball celebrating Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009, despite not voting for him. In the 2012 election, he served as a surrogate for Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign. The campaign featured his song "Born Free" at events. He is friends with former President Donald Trump, whom he endorsed in 2016.

Kid Rock’s new album, "Bad Reputation," is considered to be a musical editorial against cancel culture, the U.S. government’s COVID-19 response, and the mainstream media.

On his tour, he plays a video message at concerts in which Trump tells the crowd to "Make America Rock Again."



