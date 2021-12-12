Kentucky candle factory owner speaks out on FEMA rescue mission after devastating tornadoes

"Sunday Night in America" spoke with Mayfield candle factory owner, whose factory was destroyed after deadly tornadoes to hit the country, pushing through approximately six states.

One of the more devastated areas included the state of Kentucky where about one hundred people are presumed dead or missing.

FEMA IN ‘LIFE-SAVING, SUSTAINING’ MODE COMBING FOR SURVIVORS IN TORNADO DEVASTATION

"A community in Mayfield, Kentucky is the epicenter of the destruction. More than 100 people were working in a candle factory there when their workplace was devastated Friday night," Fox News host Trey Gowdy said.

Gowdy spoke with the factory owner Troy Propes on any updates on survivors and victims of the devastation.

"Fortunately, FEMA has still declared this a rescue mission. They’re the experts in this situation, and that gives us all hope because, the people of this town and myself, we’re in uncharted waters, Trey. And that is good news for us," Propes said.

Propes described the scene as the tornado passed over his factory.

"We have 110 people that worked the second shift the other night, making candles for some of the largest brands. This tornado came through with a force that was described in the earlier segment. It totally devastated this community," Propes said.

It was reported that the candle factory was operating "24/7" to meet demands for the Christmas holiday before the tornado struck the area. Although the bad weather was known to the employees, the intensity of the tornado took the community by surprise. Propes complimented his management team for properly handling the situation as best as they could.

"Everyone was aware of bad weather, but, as we’re all taught even as children, the first thing we do is don’t get in your car. The management team that was at the factory that night, I praise them for doing an excellent job," he said. "I believe that more lives would have been lost. I know that ten minutes before they followed all the protocols to get the employees, almost all of the employees to the designated area."

As of Sunday, 40 people had been found and rescued while the rest still remain missing.

Gowdy asked how other Americans can help Propes’ community following the extensive damage.

"Go to mcpkentucky.com. We’ve established a fund there where the money will actually touch the fingertips of the employees and this community. As a company, we’re dedicated to rebuilding our business here. We’re dedicated to staying in this community. I grew up in this community. Just to the right of me is the church I grew up in which is totally almost leveled as well," Propes said. "We’re an integral part of this community. We’re a large employer of this community, and we’re going to stay that way. And we’re going to do everything possible."

Propes complimented Gowdy and Fox News for covering the story and bringing everyone’s prayers, support, and awareness to his community’s plight.

"While we mourn the loss of the eight that we know of, we celebrate every time that we know that other number has gone down. We appreciate the awareness that you bring to our community because it needs help. It needs the ability to thrive again, and we can’t do that without everyone’s prayers and everyone’s support," Propes concluded.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Besher reported at least 80 people killed in his state with the number likely to exceed 100.