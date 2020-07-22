Conway hits back at Pelosi's 'Trump virus' remark: She's hardly a 'profile in courage' on COVID-19

There's "really no time" for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "petty partisan politics" over coronavirus, White House counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway asserted Wednesday.

In an interview on "America's Newsroom," Conway said that while the Trump administration is trying to work together with Congress to "get a Phase IV passed that the president will sign" to help schools, small businesses and families, Pelosi is making TV appearances with "matching scarves."

PELOSI CALLS CORONAVIRUS THE 'TRUMP VIRUS' FOLLOWING REVIVED WHITE HOUSE TASK FORCE BRIEFING

On Tuesday, Pelosi, D-Calif., called COVID-19 the "Trump virus," blaming President Trump's "inaction" – and refusal to wear a mask – for many Americans "suffering."

"But, she’s hardly been a profile in courage on this virus all along. She’s the one encouraging people to go out into Chinatown in San Francisco. She trips over the poor homeless population in her own San Francisco, I guess, to make these silly appearances a couple [of] times a week," Conway remarked.

"This is no time for partisan politics," she reiterated.

The president has also been criticized for his own labels of the deadly disease, coining the terms "Kung Flu" and China virus."

CBS News reported earlier this month that more than 2,100 anti-Asian American hate incidents related to COVID-19 have been recorded across the United States over a three-month time span between March and June.

Since the pandemic spread to the United States, there have been almost 4 million cases reported and more than 142,000 Americans have lost their lives.

Conway told host Martha MacCallum that she was disappointed in Pelosi and in Democratic leaders.

"I think it's really disappointing to hear the speaker of the House – the highest-ranking woman in our nation’s government – call this the 'Trump virus' and not the 'China virus,'" she said.

"I think it's disappointing to hear the mayor of Chicago say, ‘I don't want Trump’s troops here,'" Conway added. "These are not Trump’s troops. This is not Trump’s virus. Those troops work for all of us."

"And, if the mayors of Portland and Chicago can't stop babies from being shot, can't stop murders from happening…When they say, ‘we don’t want Trump’s troops,’ listen: these people have to get their cities under control," she concluded. "This has been 55 days."