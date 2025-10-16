Keira Knightley angers liberals for refusing to condemn JK Rowling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Keira Knightley faced backlash from the political left and praise from the political right when she laughed after being asked about the political backlash against "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling.

Knightley will voice Professor Umbridge in the upcoming audiobook adaptation of Rowling's hugely popular series. Rowling has faced years of backlash for speaking out against transgender ideology.

During a recent interview with Decider, Knightley was asked about her upcoming role in the adaptation and whether she was "aware that some fans are calling for a boycott, given J.K. Rowling’s ongoing campaign against trans people?"

"I was not aware of that, no. I’m very sorry," she said with a smile, going on to laugh. "You know, I think we’re all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we? And we’ve all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect."

Many users on Reddit expressed outrage about her response, arguing it was far worse in video than it was in mere text.

"Oh wow, that's so much worse," one user said in response to the video footage. "She looks pissed that she was even asked about this, but what did she expect when she took the job?! Also, this is an insanely privileged take, bloody hell."

"She's got a terrible poker face. And poker laugh, if that's a thing. She seems like she's contemptuous, either at the interviewer or at the subject in general," another user said.

Another user criticized Knightley for her "evil middle class middle aged [W]hite woman laugh."

The left-leaning culture site BuzzFeed was clearly agitated with Knightley, collecting irritated progressive reaction to her viral clip. Its dramatic headline read in part, "People Are Even More Outraged At Keira Knightley’s Comments On The 'Harry Potter' Boycott After Seeing New Footage Of Her Response."

Meanwhile, non-liberals across X praised Knightley for not immediately backing down to what is seen by some as the culture of outrage.

"Oh Keira Knightley is OVER it," the account representing the women’s magazine Evie wrote.

The magazine later added, "The reactions to this are so deranged. Trans advocates aren’t beating the allegations that they are mentally unstable, violent, and full of hate."

"Even celebrities are tired of the BS," Evie Magazine co-founder Brittany Hugoboom wrote. "It’s over."

Daily Signal commentator and podcaster Elise McCue said, "Actress Keira Knightley refuses to [kowtow] to petty trans insanity. Refreshing!"

Jennifer Sey, who has a clothing line celebrating the differences between men and women wrote, "Now I officially love Keira Knightley."

"That laugh says it all. Tired and fed up with the petulant, childlike mob that demands our entire world deny the reality of gender," author Gina Bontempo argued.

