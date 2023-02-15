Kayleigh McEnany: Now is the time for Ron DeSantis to announce his presidential run

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany argued the time for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to join the 2024 presidential race is now. McEnany encouraged DeSantis to capitalize on his current popularity and drew contrast to Nikki Haley, formerly a big-name Republican governor, who now faces a challenge in regenerating voter enthusiasm.

TRUMP TOPS DESANTIS IN FRESH 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY POLL, OTHER POTENTIAL CANDIDATES IN SINGLE DIGITS

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I think it was very smart of [Nikki Haley] to declare right now because being the only person in the race against President Trump at this moment, she got a lot of media attention, we'll be talking about this now and for days to come, versus the stream of others who will come in after her, likely Pompeo, Pence, all of the others as we await for potentially the biggest name to come in, which is Ron DeSantis. I do think when you look at Nikki Haley's polling – she was at about 1%, now she's at 3% – she was the hottest name in Republican politics in 2011 to like 2015, I would say. This is the case, what you're watching right now polling at 3%, for Governor Ron DeSantis to get in now. People say, ‘will he get in? Will he wait?’ How can you wait when you are currently the hottest governor in Republican politics, seeing how hard it is to regenerate that attention almost a decade later?