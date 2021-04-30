Kayleigh McEnany: 'The mask is here to stay' in Biden's America with no scientific reason

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that it appears as though "the mask is here to stay" in Joe Biden's America after the president pledged to continue wearing a mask outside, despite CDC guidance for vaccinated Americans. Biden said in an NBC interview Friday that mask-wearing was a "patriotic responsibility."

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I mean it’s incredible. [Biden] is waging the biggest vaccine hesitancy campaign in history. He’s having a panic attack on stage, yeah, a panic attack onstage because he can’t find his mask—going against, as you know, his own CDC director.

And in that clip you just played just previous to that portion of the soundbite he said to Craig Melvin, ‘hey I know we’re both vaccinated—right now we’re socially distanced, but even though we’re both vaccinated if we weren’t socially distanced we would be wearing masks.’ What clue does that tell America? Even when we are all vaccinated in Joe Biden’s America the mask is here to stay for no scientific reason.

