©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Kayleigh McEnany: 'The mask is here to stay' in Biden's America with no scientific reason

'He is waging the biggest vaccine hesitancy campaign in history,' says McEnany

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Kayleigh McEnany: The mask is here to stay in Joe Biden's AmericaVideo

Kayleigh McEnany discusses Joe Biden’s mask pledge on ‘Outnumbered.’

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that it appears as though "the mask is here to stay" in Joe Biden's America after the president pledged to continue wearing a mask outside, despite CDC guidance for vaccinated Americans. Biden said in an NBC interview Friday that mask-wearing was a "patriotic responsibility."

JOE BIDEN GETS INTO 'TROUBLE,' SPENDS 30 SECONDS LOOKING FOR HIS MASK

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I mean it’s incredible. [Biden] is waging the biggest vaccine hesitancy campaign in history. He’s having a panic attack on stage, yeah, a panic attack onstage because he can’t find his mask—going against, as you know, his own CDC director.

And in that clip you just played just previous to that portion of the soundbite he said to Craig Melvin, ‘hey I know we’re both vaccinated—right now we’re socially distanced, but even though we’re both vaccinated if we weren’t socially distanced we would be wearing masks.’ What clue does that tell America? Even when we are all vaccinated in Joe Biden’s America the mask is here to stay for no scientific reason.  

