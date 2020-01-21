Katie Pavlich: Moderate GOP senators agree with McConnell's handling of trial

Senate Republicans who expressed concern at Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's original resolution proposing the rules for President Trump's impeachment trial have been satisfied with some last-minute changes and seem to be in line with party leadership over the question of calling witnesses, according to Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich.

"When it comes to the politics of this it seems like they've [Senate Democrats have] tried to push the moderate Republicans into a position where they can work with Democrats to call for witnesses," Pavlich said Tuesday during Fox News Channel's special coverage of the trial.

"However, based on the resolution and rules that Mitch McConnell has put forward, the calling of witnesses will happen after the cases are made by both sides over the course of the next couple of days."

DEMOCRATIC IMPEACHMENT MANAGERS BLAST MCCONNELL OVER TRIAL RULES

McConnell's initial trial framework called for each side to be given up to 24 hours over two days to make opening arguments. After that, senators would be able to question the Democratic impeachment managers and the White House legal team. Only then would witnesses be allowed, if they are approved by a majority vote of the Senate.

After complaints by Senate Democrats and moderate Republicans, McConnell adjusted the framework to give each side up to 24 hours over three days but maintained his position that witnesses would only be permitted after opening arguments conclude.

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized McConnell's framework resolution, but Pavlich believes moderate Republican senators who were concerned with the original framework found McConnell's last-minute change sufficient.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"The voting that keeps coming down along party lines shows that Republican senators... are okay with the way Mitch McConnell is handling how they could call witnesses after they hear the case," Pavlich said after the Senate voted down two amendments proposed by Schumer that called for the subpoena of White House and State Department documents.