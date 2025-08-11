Katie Miller reveals inspiration behind her new podcast, plans for wide-ranging guests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katie Miller, wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, spoke with Fox News Digital about why she decided to launch a podcast in the evolving media space, specifically geared toward busy, working moms.

"It is past time I spoke for myself and not for somebody else," Miller told Fox News Digital. "You could say that everybody has a podcast, but there truly isn't one that is in this particular space, which is a conservative female speaking to other conservative women. I don't mean conservative in the politicized term. I mean someone who is a mom, wife, wants their kids to eat healthy, tries their best, has a career, and it is something relatable for me and for my friends."

Miller announced on Thursday that she was launching "The Katie Miller Podcast" after exiting the White House as a former adviser at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Miller told Fox News Digital that she decided to start a podcast to cater more to lifestyle content and what it means to be a wife and mom in 2025.

Miller, who has a communications background, said it was a "completely different task to do it yourself," rather than coaching someone else to do it.

She told Fox News Digital she has planned for wide-ranging guests with diverse views and discussed what she wanted her overarching message to be.

"I would hope that the only guests I have are not only people who identify as conservative or Republicans. I find, you know, my best conversations in my real life are that of diverse views, but I hope the message that is overarching is that you can have a family, you can have a career, you could have a husband, and that it is not just the binary choice between either you have a career and you have a family. I don't think you need to wait to have kids, I think there's a way to have it all," she said.

Miller said her career proved women could do it all.

"I went from being the vice president's communications director to being an adviser to Elon Musk," she said. "My career proves that's true."

The former DOGE adviser released an interview with Vice President JD Vance on Monday, during which he went into detail about how he and the second lady balance sacred family time.

She also has episodes planned with former ESPN host Sage Steele and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

"It will have some people from politics because those are, you know, my friends," Miller explained. She added, "I'm working just as hard to get people from other walks of life."

She revealed she's learned that a lot of the people she interacts with deal with similar struggles.

"And sometimes the person at the bar says their life is so amazing, and you're like, ‘But only if you knew what we were really going through.’ And that's what I hope to bring to this podcast," she added.

Miller said life gets messy as a mom and career woman, and said she hoped the podcast could be a place for "brutal honesty" to discuss missing the mark and have the dialogue about it.

Miller also discussed how she and her husband make time for their kids and each other, despite their busy lives.

"It is very important to me and my husband and I that one of us is at home for dinner every night with our children. And so dinner in our house is 5:30. My husband puts our kids to bed every night, when he can, obviously, there are certain travels. But we are truly a team, and we eat dinner at the table, we have breakfast together. My kids are very scheduled, but they know they can reach me, and if they're having a bad day, I cancel everything," she said.

Miller also spoke about the podcast space, which has become increasingly more popular and was seen as a major force in President Donald Trump's 2024 victory. She compared podcasts to what magazines used to be, and said "they all had very specific advertisers they would go to, to reach a certain population of the world."

"I think that is what podcasting has become, is this specific subset of individuals that's curated for specific audiences based on what they want to hear," Miller told Fox News Digital.