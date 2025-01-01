Kathy Griffin tells fans to see her before she's placed in Trump's 'internment camps'

Comedian Kathy Griffin warned her fans to check out her comedy show before President-elect Donald Trump locks her up during his second term.

Griffin promoted her touring comedy show "My Life on the PTSD-List" on Chicago’s WGN radio Tuesday afternoon. During her segment, Griffin described being able to travel again after her controversial decapitated Trump image from 2017 put her on the "no-fly list."

She joked the situation could get even worse after Trump returns to office.

"Come see me before I’m in one of those internment camps," Griffin said.

KATHY GRIFFIN TALKS LIFE AFTER TRUMP PHOTO SCANDAL: 'I DIDN'T COMMIT A CRIME'

She later added, "I’m on the enemies list. That’s very obvious. He was very, very scared when I did a parody photo of him and a Halloween mask and a lot of ketchup. And he brings up my name every chance he gets."

Griffin recounted knowing Trump personally for 30 years during her days on the Bravo network while he was still working on NBC’s "The Apprentice." Though she remarked on how he was nice to her friend, the late Joan Rivers, she emphasized that people need to take him seriously.

"At the time, you know, most of us just thought he was kind of a harmless buffoon, but when he says he’s going to build camps for his enemies list, he may not be kidding. So, you know, I’ve got my antenna up, but I’m not going anywhere. I have four doggies. I have a great group of friends. And I love it here," Griffin said.

Despite Griffin’s claims, Trump has not spoken about setting up internment camps, though the Harris campaign accused him of doing so in election ads.

Still, Griffin defended her devotion to the country, citing her performances for soldiers in Uzbekistan, Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Don’t tell me I’m not a patriot, darn it," Griffin said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Griffin has faced backlash over her infamous "beheaded Trump" photo – which showed her holding a fake severed, bloodied head made to resemble Trump – and eventually faced a Secret Service investigation for conspiracy to murder the then-president.

She has since argued she "permanently" lost at least one-third of her audience as a result.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.