Comedian Kathy Griffin says she's "permanently" lost one-third of her fanbase over the infamous "beheaded Trump" photo that took the media by storm in 2017, according to The Hill.

"One thing that breaks my heart is why I would say I’ve lost, probably permanently, about a third of my audience because of the Trump thing," she said during an episode of Dan Le Batard’s podcast "South Beach Sessions" that aired last Friday.

She continued, telling the host, "I think I’ve gained some audiences that are maybe a little bit more political, maybe a little bit more liberal, but I used to play the South like crazy because they knew me as somebody that would make fun of Hollywood and the Kardashians and celebrities."

Griffin reflected on her comedy career during the episode, noting the impact the Trump incident has had on her sense of safety. She said she still has "security concerns" to this day because the "Trumpers still come after me."

"Nobody posts that Trump photo more than Trumpers. They all want to send me to Guantanamo Bay," she said, later adding, "After the Trump thing, everyone turned on me left, right and center. It wasn't just Trumpers."

She insisted the ordeal was "exaggerated" and blasted the former president for "coming after" her, leading Hollywood to abandon her.

Griffin faced backlash over the photo – which showed her holding a fake severed, bloodied head made to resemble former President Donald Trump – and eventually faced a Secret Service investigation for conspiracy to murder the then-president.

According to The Hill's report, she was fired from co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve coverage and was put on a no-fly list at that time, something she told Le Batard prevented her from "making a living," but now things have shifted in her favor and people are "much nicer" than before.

Griffin apologized after receiving a swath of hate from critics – including canceled gigs and death threats from some – but later rescinded that apology and even said she "regret[ed]" that apology during her podcast appearance as she insisted that comedians should be allowed to mock presidents without repercussions.

She was also one of many celebrities to weigh in following the former president's felony conviction by a Manhattan jury last week.

She chimed in on an X post from MSNBC's Katie Phang, who announced the guilty verdict last Thursday.

"And Katie, you have supported me and been there for me through all this. I am sitting in a restaurant by myself crying," she said.

One X user named "Leahbug" replied to her post with, "We all hate the SOB with you Kathy! You have been targeted by this thug and he is finally getting in trouble for his mobster antics."

Griffiin replied, saying, "Thank you for saying that. It was awful and he is awful. TEARS OF JOY."

Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. His legal team pledged to appeal the conviction to the appeals court or higher, if necessary.