New swing state poll 'an absolute disaster' for Biden: CNN data reporter

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten called new poll results showing Joe Biden trailing former President Trump in several key swing states calamitous for the president on Monday.

"Frankly, for the Joe Biden campaign, these numbers are an absolute disaster," Enten said, pointing to the results of a New York Times/Siena College/Philadelphia Inquirer poll showing Trump ahead of Biden in Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona.

"He's up six [in Arizona]. Look at this, nine in Georgia, 13 in Nevada, my goodness gracious, my God," he said, describing Trump's numbers among likely voters. "That is a huge lead. No Democrat has lost [Nevada] since John Kerry lost it back in 2004."

The New York Times poll also found Trump ahead by three points in Pennsylvania and by one point in Wisconsin, among likely voters. Biden leads Trump by one point in Michigan, according to the Times.

POLLS INDICATE DEADLOCKED RACE WITH SIX MONTHS UNTIL ELECTION DAY

Biden narrowly won all six critical states in 2020. Should Trump win them in 2024 and hold other states he'd won from that year, he would take back the White House.

Enten explained Trump's coalition was becoming more diverse, as the poll showed a six-point increase among non-White voters for the former president since the 2020 election. The Sun Belt states stretching from the southwestern to southeastern U.S. are more diverse than Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, according to the New York Times.

The CNN data reporter said Trump currently had an advantage in the race to 270 votes in the Electoral College, but Biden still has a pathway to victory.

The poll found Biden and Trump were tied in the 18-29 year-old category.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The survey also showed that Trump would win over 20% of Black voters, which would be the highest margin for a GOP candidate since 1964.

A Fox News poll conducted in mid-April found the two candidates were tied in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The same survey found Trump leading by six points in Georgia and three points in Michigan.