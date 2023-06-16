Karine Jean-Pierre claims LGBTQ+ community is ‘literally under attack, literally’ amid Pride month

The Joe Biden White House press secretary this week claimed that the LGBTQ+ community is under direct assault during the very month they celebrate their existence.

Feminist organization All In Together, which claims to be a "nonpartisan advocacy group," hosted the third annual "Black Women Lead" conference on Wednesday. The event was touted as a "gathering of luminary black women" that "highlights Black women’s power and impact in the march towards a more equitable future."

"Black women are the engine of American democracy," All In Together CEO Lauren Leader said of the conference. "Black Women Lead is a chance to celebrate and amplify their contributions in every sphere and discipline."

Karine Jean-Pierre, who was one of the speakers at the event, discussed how some of the first crises she addressed in her tenure as press secretary were mass shootings in America. While she acknowledged other issues such as the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision have been noteworthy, she claimed that this year’s Pride month is an especially hazardous time for the very community it celebrates.

"There’s a lot of things that are happening in this country. A lot of things. It is unprecedented, it is scary," she said. "We’re in Pride Month, where the LGBTQ+ community is literally under attack. Literally!"

She followed by saying that it is "tough" to speak at the podium as the White House's spokeswoman and talk about the communities that reflect her identity as a Black, LGBTQ+ immigrant woman.

The Grio's White House correspondent April Ryan, who was also on stage, noted that people are "trying to erase" Jean-Pierre's presence, and make her feel that she "should not be there."

Jean-Pierre has made numerous headlines for suggesting the LGBTQ community is victimized by American conservatives and Republican lawmakers.

After a transgender shooter killed children and faculty at a Christian school, Jean-Pierre was one of many leaders sharing fiery rhetoric in support of transgender ideology.

Mere days after the shooting, Jean-Pierre insisted that transgender people were the ones actually "under attack."

In yet another press conference shortly after that, she discussed restrictions on controversial genital-altering surgeries for minors. She declared, "LGBTQI+ kids are resilient. They are fierce. They fight back. They’re not going anywhere. And we have their back. This administration has their back." Many critics scorched this response so quickly after a transgender shooter had targeted Christians.

More recently, the press secretary slammed a reporter for noting that parents are concerned about their daughters’ safety when biological males are allowed to participate in the same sports.

"What you're alluding to is basically saying that transgender kids are dangerous... it sounds like that's what you're saying," she retorted.

She later added that his "dangerous" rhetoric could be summarized as "essentially" claiming "transgender kids are dangerous."

On "America’s Newsroom" last Friday, High school volleyball player Payton McNabb, who suffered a concussion after competing against a biologically male transgender athlete, slammed Jean-Pierre’s rhetoric.

"She's taken what others have said about how this is dangerous for us, and she's essentially switched it around and played the victim from the situation, which I expect nothing less from that whole administration," McNabb said.