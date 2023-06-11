Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

Female cyclist, defeated by trans woman, speaks out after race: 'I feel a separate category is appropriate'

Onweller added that cyclists should have a chance to compete no matter how they identify

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Some controversy surrounded cycling's Belgian Waffle Race North Carolina on Saturday, as a trans woman came out victorious in the women’s division of the 131-mile race through the Blue Ridge Mountains. 

Austin Killips, who rides under Nice Bikes, finished the tough, multi-surface race in eight hours, 28 minutes and seven seconds to win the third annual race, per Cycling News.

Coming in second place was Paige Onweller, who finished four minutes behind Killips. 

Cyclists travel over bridge

Cyclists compete in the 75th Criterium du Dauphine, from Le Pont-de-Claix to La Bastille, on June 11, 2023, in Grenoble Alpes Métropole, France. (Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Onweller discussed the controversy that surrounded Killips crossing the finish line first with a positive message for cycling. 

"For those following women’s road cycling, you are aware of the UCI rule that this is currently allowed. Rather than sharing my personal opinions about the UCI rule, I think it’s most important to recognize that all athletes, no matter how they identify, should have a space to compete and race. 

WOMAN FIGHTS FOR FAIRNESS, FUTURE OF WOMEN'S SPORTS AGAINST TRANS ATHLETES: ‘INHERENT BIOLOGICAL DIFFERFENCES’

"Additionally, underneath all helmets is a face and a person who deserves respect, dignity and a safe space to ride bikes," Onweller stated in a news release, via Cycling News. 

"In the future, I feel a separate category is appropriate, but event promoters are also learning what is best to preserve both female cycling while also creating an inclusive space for all to ride. These things take both time and grace to resolve.

General view of cyclists during race

Cyclists in the 75th Criterium du Dauphine on June 11, 2023, in Grenoble Alpes Métropole, France. (Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

"I plan to continue to support and attend BWR events in the future as I trust they will navigate this with respect for all riders going forward. I want to thank all event promoters for the work they do and the difficulty they face in these decisions."

It has become a pressing topic in many sports at many different levels, but Onweller said she is keeping her personal opinions on the matter to herself and keeping a positive outlook in her respective athletic domain.

Cyclists race

The Porte-de-Savoie to Col de la Croix de Fer stage of the 75th Criterium du Dauphine on June 10, 2023, in Col de la Croix de Fer, France. (Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Some, like former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines and broadcaster Sage Steele, are making their opinions well-known as they believe women in sports need to be protected.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.