Jean-Pierre slammed for praising trans kids who 'fight back:' 'Stochastic terrorism from the White House'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sparked outrage on Thursday after she praised "fierce" kids who are transgender for their ability to "fight back."

Less than two weeks after a transgender shooter killed children and faculty at a Christian school, Jean-Pierre was one of many leaders sharing fiery rhetoric in support of transgender ideology. She blasted legislation from Republicans aimed at stopping transgender medical procedures on minors, claiming it is merely "gender-affirming" health care.

Jean-Pierre described such legislation as "a dangerous attack on the rights of parents to make the best health care decisions for their own kids." She went on to declare, "LGBTQI+ kids are resilient. They are fierce. They fight back. They’re not going anywhere. And we have their back. This administration has their back."

She followed by praising "the kids across this country who have organized protest and school walkouts to tell the politicians in their states to stop this legislative bullying."

Commentators across Twitter, however, suggested her rhetoric about fighting back was dangerous so shortly after a shooting by a trans person.

"A trans person killed three Christian children just over a week ago and now the White House is now telling them to fight back," State Freedom Caucus Network communications director Greg Price tweeted.

"Quite a choice of words," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock tweeted.

One commentator called out the White House, saying they covered for the trans shooter, "’They’re going to fight back and the administration will have their back.’ Yep that’s pretty much exactly what happened with the shooting."

"This kind of rhetoric helped cause Nashville... At least by liberals' own logic," Conservative writer Pradheep J. Shanker wrote, tagging Jean-Pierre in the tweet.

Conservative meme account Mostly Peaceful Memes called Jean-Pierre’s rhetoric, "Stochastic Terrorism from the White House."

New Founding digital communications director Logan Hall tweeted a picture of the transgender shooter Audrey Hale in response to the video, quoting the phrase, "they fight back."