Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property

An Arizona rancher said on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday he's seeing "about 100" migrants coming through his property each day, including finding 16 who died on the perilous journey over the course of the worsening crisis.

John Ladd discussed what his Arizona ranch has been facing.

"We're catching about 100 a day," he said, adding that Border Patrol agents are busy handling the influx in Yuma.

"Biden's administration has detailed two-thirds of our Border Patrol agents to other areas to process people given up in Yuma, Arizona. So we don't have enough manpower in our area to have a slight chance at controlling what's coming across the border."

SOUTHERN BORDER MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS ROSE TO OVER 200,000 ENCOUNTERS IN AUGUST, AS NUMBERS FROM VENEZUELA, CUBA SPIKE

Ladd also shared that there have been 16 dead bodies found on his ranch, including two in the last few months.

"Biden is killing people by letting them come across the border like this," Ladd argued.

Canyon County, Idaho Sheriff Kieran Donahue said there is "not enough manpower" to deal with the influx of drugs seen in his community from the southern border, including deadly fentanyl.

"We're seeing the numbers of deaths rise by overdose in our communities throughout this state. And really, we don't see an end to it, and we don't see how we stop," he told host Carley Shimkus.

Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez shared what Texas officials are seeing as a result of the border crisis.

"We're seeing a record number of immigrants that are coming across that border. The record number of deaths from immigrants not only crossing that dangerous river, but also being smuggled by human smugglers that are being killed during these high-speed chases is also in different situations like we saw in San Antonio, Texas, where we lost 53 immigrants smuggled in a trailer."

"Nearly 300 Americans are dying every single day because of that poison, fentanyl. And the federal government fails to designate the Mexican cartels for what they are, and that is a foreign terrorist organization," said Olivarez.

Ladd concluded that ranchers like himself feel "completely ignored" by the Biden administration.

"If we don't have control of the border, we're not going to have to worry about inflation because America is going to change if we don't get our act together," said Ladd.

The number of migrant encounters at the U.S. southern border climbed to a record more than 227,000 during the month of September and more than 2.3 million for fiscal year 2022, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP's numbers also show that there were 20 known or suspected terrorists arrested at the southern border in September, bringing the total terror watchlist arrests at the border for the fiscal year 2022 to 98. The number of terror watchlist arrests at the border for the last five years combined was 26.

