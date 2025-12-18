Kamala Harris says she overheard Trump 'selling his book to somebody' after assassination attempt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said she overheard President Donald Trump "selling his book" during a phone call with the then-presidential candidate after an assassination attempt against him at his Florida golf course last year.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday, host Jimmy Kimmel tore into Trump for "selling watches on television" and asked Harris whether she would be doing the same if she had won the presidency.

While she didn't answer directly, the former vice president smiled as she told Kimmel, "But you know what I do talk about?" She was referring to her recently released memoir, "107 Days."

"During the campaign, what happened was — I called [Trump] — it was actually a very sad occasion, which was — it was after there was an attempt on his life, and I called him to check on him," she told Kimmel. "It was actually a fascinating experience for me because while I was [told] one minute, 'We're going to go and get him,' I could hear him in the background, and he was selling his book to somebody."

Harris said Trump was "basically hawking his book" in the background of the call and that she was surprised by his behavior in what she felt should have been a "somber moment."

"The contrast around the reality of the significance of an attempt to assassinate a former president of the United States, a candidate and a nominee at that point for president. And the fact that, at that very — what should be a somber moment for all of us, that that was happening in the background was … unbelievable," she said. "But, you know, at this point, not surprising, right?"

After the September release of her book "107 Days," Harris has been on a media tour promoting the memoir about her short-lived 2024 presidential campaign.

In the book, Harris recounts the phone call with Trump after the second assassination attempt, claiming that he privately praised her.

"You’ve done a great job, you really have," Harris claimed Trump told her. "My only problem is it makes it very hard for me to be angry at you."

According to Harris, Trump also promised to "tone it down" on the campaign trail and said his daughter Ivanka Trump was a "big fan."

Despite the cordial call, Harris wrote that she did not buy into Trump's charm.

"He’s a con man. He’s really good at it," she wrote.

The White House did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.