©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Kamala Harris mocked for 'patronizing' space launch description: 'Like a 5-year old wrote this'

The Washington Post recently revealed some apprehension among Democrats over the vice president

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Vice President Kamala Harris was ridiculed by social media users for her awkward description of a space launch during a Medal of Honor ceremony on Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris created what many considered another awkward and uncomfortable public moment when speaking about space travel Tuesday.

Harris took part in a Congressional Space Medal of Honor ceremony to honor former NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken. On behalf of President Biden, Harris commended the men for their experience, particularly their mission aboard the first astronaut-manned capsule in almost a decade, which she enthusiastically described.

"Which brings me to May 30th, 2020. Bob and Doug returned to the Kennedy Space Center. They suited up. They waved to their families, and they rode an elevator up nearly 20 stories. They strapped in to their seats and waited as the tanks beneath, filled with tens of thousands of gallons of fuel. And then they launched. Yeah, they did," Harris said with a laugh.

Kamala Harris spoke at the Congressional Space Medal of Honor Ceremony on January 31, 2023.

Kamala Harris spoke at the Congressional Space Medal of Honor Ceremony on January 31, 2023. (Fox News)

SEN. WARREN STOPS SHORT OF SUPPORTING VP HARRIS FOR RE-ELECTION: ‘I REALLY WANT TO DEFER…’ 

This description of Hurley and Behnken’s mission by Harris was roasted on Twitter for sounding "patronizing," as if she were discussing it with children.

"Who is she speaking to? I have to assume it's a group of 3-year-old closed head injury sufferers, right?" Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter tweeted.

Townhall.com’s account also joked, "Only Kamala Harris can make a description of an astronaut's launch seem patronizing."

"Kamala Harris on astronauts: ‘They strapped in to their seats and waited as the tanks beneath them filled with tens of thousands of gallons of fuel. And then they launched! Yeah, they did!’ It's like a 5-year old wrote this," Ted Cruz communications advisor Steve Guest said.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. 

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.  (Photographer: Jemal Countess/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"How is ‘they launched’ a laugh line?!" RumbleUp CEO Thomas Peters asked.

Former Michigan state representative Tim Kelly quipped, "Too bad she wasn’t part of the payload."

Harris faced a similar backlash for a 2021 NASA video for kids where she was mocked for an awkward interaction with school children.

"You’re gonna literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes!" Harris exclaimed. "With your own eyes! I’m telling you, it is gonna be unbelievable."

Vice President Kamala Harris has been frequently mocked for her awkward public appearances.

Vice President Kamala Harris has been frequently mocked for her awkward public appearances. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)

This latest video followed a recent report from the Washington Post that revealed some Democrats have begun questioning her "basic political skills." 

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.