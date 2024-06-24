Kamala Harris' husband claims she's not concerned with poor polling numbers: 'Just bounces right off her'

Vice President Harris' husband Doug Emhoff said Sunday that the vice president is not concerned about criticism directed at her or her negative job approval ratings.

"She's the toughest person out there," he told CBS' Rita Braver. "She's so tough. It just bounces right off of her."

Braver said just 42% of Americans approve of President Biden and Harris' job performance, citing an April Monmouth University poll.

"I'm her husband. Nobody wants to see anyone they love criticized or attacked. But that said, she's vice president of the United States, so this all comes with the territory," Emhoff said.

KAMALA HARRIS ‘READY TO SERVE’ AS DEMOCRATS SOUND ALARM ABOUT BIDEN'S AGE: ‘REPORT’

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll published in March found that 36% of registered voters approve of how she's handling her role as vice president, compared to Biden, who received a 41% approval rating.

Braver asked Emhoff if they planned to move back to California if former President Trump ends up winning in November.

"We're going to win this election. We have to win this election. Literally, our country and our world depends on us winning this election. That is what's going to happen," Emhoff said.

Harris spoke to MSNBC on Monday to mark the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The vice president dismissed MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski's concern that the race was so close.

"These races are always close," she said. "It's the election of the president of the United States."

Harris insisted Biden would win and pointed to the midterm elections, which she said were a "red drip" and not a red wave.

"You look at where the American people were in so-called red states and so-called blue states, every time this issue of abortion was on the ballot, the people voted for freedom. That's who the American people are. We have our differences, but the American people believe in the integrity of our country and our values, which include that we protect and fight for individual freedoms and liberties. And so I do believe that the contrast is clear. And in November, it will be stark," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Emhoff was also asked during the CBS interview if he served as an adviser to the vice president.

"No," he said. "I am her husband. She has plenty of people around her giving her advice on her role. I'm just there to support her, to be there for her."