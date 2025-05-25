Viral video of Biden wearing Trump hat reportedly left Kamala Harris fuming

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was angry over former President Biden donning a Trump 2024 hat during an event in September 2024, which quickly went viral on social media at the time, according to Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's new book.

"What is he doing?" the former vice president asked her team in response to the video, according to the book. "This is completely unhelpful. And so unnecessary."

A video of the former president donning a Trump 2024 hat went viral in September 2024. A video of Biden at the Shanksville Fire Station in Pennsylvania showed the president taking the Trump 2024 campaign hat from a Trump supporter and putting it on top of his own hat, in what the White House said at the time was a friendly gesture of unity.

According to the book, "Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," that was the last time Harris would do a public event with Biden prior to the election.

"But it was not the last time that Biden did something unhelpful," the authors wrote.

The former president also called Trump supporters "garbage" during a campaign call for Harris.

"Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community," Biden said. "Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage.

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American," the former president said.

Harris attempted to distance herself from the remarks.

"I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for," Harris said. "You heard my speech last night and continuously throughout my career. I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people, whether they support me or not."

The book also revealed that the former president recorded several 2024 campaign videos that were ultimately deemed "unusable" due to his missteps.

In one case, Biden’s team sought to film a video for the campaign for ads on television in a high school gym where people could ask questions like they would at a town hall meeting.

"The campaign was trying to make it look like the president was out there taking off-the-cuff questions from voters in public," the book said. "But the event was closed to reporters, and the campaign had the full list of questions that people would ask."

However, Biden had so much "trouble" getting through the questions that his team decided to scrap the footage. While some attributed challenges to poor lighting in the gym, the book said that others identified Biden as the real problem.

