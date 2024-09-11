Biden shocks the internet by donning Trump 2024 hat: 'This isn't AI'

A video of President Biden donning a Trump 2024 hat went viral across X with several shocked that the image was even real.

Biden visited the Shanksville Fire Station Wednesday after participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the town's memorial site for United Airlines Flight 93, one of the four flights hijacked by Al-Qaeda terrorists on September 11, 2001.

A video of Biden at the station showed the president taking the Trump 2024 campaign hat from a Trump supporter and putting it on top of his own hat, in what the White House said was a friendly gesture of unity.

The image of Biden wearing a Trump 2024 hat quickly took X by storm with many feeling the need to clarify the video was not fake.

"This isn't AI it's been confirmed by multiple outlets that it's not AI and there is tons of live video feeds that have confirmed it," radio host Christopher Calvin Reid said.

Conservative writer Carmine Sabia similarly wrote, "No this is not AI. This is President Joe Biden donning a Trump 2024 hat."

"At this point even Joe Biden is voting for President Trump," Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis joked.

"Biden wearing a Trump hat because it’s 2024 and why not?" RedState writer Bonchie remarked.

The Spectator reporter Matthew Foldi posted the photo and commented, "Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris. Joe Biden, today -."

"Joe Biden just put on a Trump 2024 campaign cap. This is not a joke… he really did," broadcaster Piers Morgan wrote, with an emoji of a monkey cover its eyes.

"Joe Biden is gonna get prosecuted by his own DOJ now," Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt's press secretary Will O’Grady joked.

White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates confirmed the clip was real but added Biden put on the cap as a sign of unity.

"At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that. As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it," Bates wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump attended multiple ceremonies honoring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The three, along with Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, appeared together during a ceremony at Ground Zero.

