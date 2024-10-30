Kamala Harris campaign silent after Biden’s ‘garbage’ gaffe referring to Trump supporters

President Biden’s "garbage" comment while talking about Trump supporters has the U.S. political world talking out loud. Everyone except Vice President Kamala Harris and top Democrats, that is.

The Harris campaign has been silent since Biden made his remark during a Zoom call on Tuesday with Voto Latino, one of the largest Latino voter and civic outreach organizations in the U.S.

During the call, Biden was asked about a comment made Sunday during a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in which comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

Outrage spewed from Democrats over the next two days saying Trump’s campaign should not refer to Puerto Rico like that.

Then, as Harris was holding her last major campaign event — and not far from the White House — Biden was asked what he thought of Hinchcliffe’s comedy bit at the Trump rally in New York.

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," Biden said on Tuesday. "[Trump's] demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it is un-American."

"Garbage" and "supporters" are the two words everyone latched onto after it was said. And it’s kept the Harris campaign to no words, just six days before the 2024 presidential election.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

Furthermore, none of the top Democrats have openly spoken about Biden’s comments. Those who were openly defiant against Trump after Hinchcliffe’s comment at the rally have been mum since Biden made his remark.

Many top Republicans who are seeking reelection — like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Sen. Rick Scott — have also been quiet since Biden called many of their voters "garbage."

Based on the 74.2 million votes that Trump received in the 2020 election, according to the Federal Elections Commission, the sitting president called nearly half of the country’s voters "garbage."

