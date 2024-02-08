Jurors speak out about Alex Murdaugh case twist: There was 'no pressure' to reach a verdict

South Carolina's "Trial of the Century" saw a new twist unfold after the jury found disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh guilty in the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh's defense claimed Colleton County Court Clerk Becky Hill tampered with the jury and demanded a new trial. He was back in court Monday for a hearing on the allegations.

Justice Jean Toal denied Alex Murdaugh's request for a new murder trial last week.

Since Murdaugh's defense made the claims, the jurors - as well as Hill - have been heavily scrutinized. In their first interview since the bid failed, two jurors revealed details about how they came to a verdict.

One said during the jury's deliberation, there was "no pressure whatsoever."

"Judge Newman stated that we had until 10:00 to make a verdict. That was a time that we were given. But if we didn't, it was fine. She found a hotel. We would have to be sequestered, which made sense. We were in deliberations. We didn't know we would be deliberating that day, but it made sense," she told Fox News' Matha MacCallum in Fox Nation's "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh.

As part of the process, the jurors were questioned about Hill's conduct and whether her actions had any sway in their decision-making.

One juror, referred to as Juror Z, said Hill told them to watch Murdaugh's actions "closely," adding that she reached a guilty verdict because of the clerk's comments.

Ultimately, of 12 total jurors who found Murdaugh guilty last spring, 11 said Hill did not influence their decisions. One said he heard the clerk make comments about watching Murdaugh's body language, but said her words did not influence his verdict.

"[Hill] even told us when we were in there alone and the door was locked, she told us, we don't have to do this tonight. If you're too tired, you don't have to do this tonight. We don't have to do it," another juror shared with MacCallum.

"Even after we came to our verdict, she said, if you don't feel comfortable with your decision, we don't have to go out there. We can stay here, or we can come back in the morning until you are comfortable."

