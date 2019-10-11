Judge Pirro: House Democrats' impeachment push 'reeks of politics'

The House Democrats' impeachment inquiry "reeks of politics," Judge Jeanine Pirro argued Friday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, Pirro said that the best evidence Democrats have is transcript the White House released of President Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Democrats have used the transcript - in addition to whistleblower claims - to argue in favor of impeachment, while Republicans and the administration argue that, while the conversation may have been inappropriate, it was not an impeachable offense.

HERE'S WHY THE WHITE HOUSE SAYS IT WON'T COMPLY WITH DEMS' IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

"I mean, give me a break. Who is this guy [the first whistleblower]?" Pirro asked a live studio audience. "Number one: he's a CIA person, okay? What we're experiencing right now is the CIA -- an intelligence agency -- attempting a coup against the United States president. And that's what's going on here. This is intelligence agencies trying to take out a president."

Pirro said that everyone tries to make themselves a victim and that the claims are "nothing more than hearsay."

"The best evidence is the transcript. The president was open. He was willing and transparent. He said, here it is. Here's what I said," she pointed out.

FOX NEWS POLL SHOWS RECORD SUPPORT FOR IMPEACHMENT

She said that the president is entitled to due process and that the only reason the left is using the House Intelligence Committee to examine witnesses is because the testimony is private.

"The administration should say, 'Hey look, you want a real impeachment? You vote it...Is this just about party and politics? Or is this about justice in America?" Pirro asked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There's no one who's more ready for a fight than Donald Trump," Pirro stressed.

A former U.S. envoy to Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, is scheduled to sit for a transcribed interview with lawmakers and staff on Capitol Hill on Friday.