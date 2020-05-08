Judge Pirro: Flynn was railroaded by 'corrupt' people trying to change course of history

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In light of internal memos that caused skepticism toward the FBI’s investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Judge Jeanine Pirro called it a “classic example of the swamp in Washington," expressing her relief that the charges against Flynn are being dropped.

“We’ve been talking about a deep state for a long time. It was Brennan, Clapper, McCabe and all of them lying to us, taking dirty dossiers that they knew were not verified, that they were told was Russian disinformation, changing legal documents to get a warrant from a court,” the host of "Justice with Jeanine" told “Fox & Friends.”

“They railroaded a three-star general to turn against the president of the United States so that they can change the course of American history. These people are bad, they are corrupt, and they have done everything in their power to create damage to this country, and thank God we got this information.”

The Justice Department on Thursday moved to drop its case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, in a stunning development that came after internal memos were released raising serious questions about the nature of the investigation that led to Flynn’s 2017 guilty plea of lying to the FBI.

The announcement came in a court filing "after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information," as the department put it. DOJ officials said they concluded that Flynn's interview by the FBI was "untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn" and that the interview was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."

The retired Army lieutenant general for months has been trying to withdraw his plea, aided by a new attorney aggressively challenging the prosecution’s case and conduct. But, the case has been plodding through the court system with no resolution ever since his original plea, even amid speculation about whether President Trump himself could extend a pardon.

The DOJ move to dismiss the case would appear to put an end to that process.

Pirro said that the only way for the American public to have “faith in the Department of Justice and the FBI” is to hold accountable the parties involved in the misconduct of the Flynn prosecution.

Pirro said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., should lose his leadership position for falsely claiming to have evidence of Russian collusion while knowingly lacking such evidence. Pirro also highlighted that Schiff refused to release relevant Russia probe transcripts.

“This guy needs to lose his license, he needs no longer to be the chairman of that committee, and he needs to be run out of office. This is not the United States of America that our Founding Fathers created and it is time for these corrupt bums to get out of office.”

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.