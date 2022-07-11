Judge Jeanine lambasts Biden for being 'caught in the lie' about Hunter's business dealings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed the Biden family while appearing on "Fox & Friends" Monday, calling out Presiden Biden for being "caught in the lie" on his son Hunter's scandals and schemes. Pirro also offered a sneak peek of the latest installment of "Who is Hunter Biden," streaming now on Fox Nation.

WHO IS HUNTER BIDEN? JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO DIVES INTO THE SAD BACKSTORY OF THE PRESIDENT'S SON

JEANINE PIRRO: [Hunter is] under investigation but the truth is, Merrick Garland is running it. When you think of first families, you should think of people with a little class. Talk about a dirt bag. This guy is a drug dealer, he's a sex-crazed man, he's going through Europe with a vacuum cleaner, his father lies about it. His father says 'I don't know anything about his business dealings.' He now is caught in the lie. We've got him caught in the lie. Mr. President, why don't you explain? Why did you lie about saying that you didn't know anything about your son's overseas businesses? Meanwhile, we're about to drop tariffs on China. And how much money did he get from the Chinese energy company? 4.5 million. How about for the Chinese investors? 1.5 billion. And then you want to know if Hunter is impacting the policy of the United States of America. He's taking tariffs off of solar panels so we get them from China. He wants electric cars so we get the batteries from China.

