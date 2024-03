Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

"The View" co-host Joy Behar questioned why no one was talking about Donald Trump "losing his words," and said all she hears about is how old President Biden is on Wednesday during the ABC program.

"But let's look at reality, okay? All I hear about is how old Joe Biden is, because he trips, he trips. OK, I trip a lot also," Behar said. "I’m more worried about Trump."

They played multiple clips of Trump stumbling over his words over the weekend.

"And I think about these two guys and I think, you know, Biden trips. He stutters but he gets things done, and he’s rational even if he makes a mistake. This man is losing his words just like somebody in another state that I won’t mention. He’s losing the words and he’s talking about Argentina as if it’s a person. People have to see these tapes and understand what will happen if he’s in the White House and why doesn’t the media cover that more than I do?"

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOST JOY BEHAR UNLEASHES ON ‘LACK OF CHECKS AND BALANCES’ IN GOVERNMENT: ‘THE SYSTEM IS RIGGED’

"You know, Argentina, great guy. He’s a big Trump guy. He loves Trump. I love him because he loves Trump. Anybody that loves me. I like them," Trump said during a speech in Virginia.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Trump has "lost his edge" and argued there was a "noticeable decline."

ABC's Jonathan Karl joined the co-hosts on Wednesday as well and said that both Biden and Trump make gaffes.

"And let's face it, they're both making gaffes. And Biden talked about air-dropping food to Ukraine when he meant, and this was where he was announcing the initiative," Karl said before Behar jumped in to defend the president.

EX-OBAMA AIDES SAY AGE IS ‘VERY REAL ISSUE’ FOR BIDEN, WHO SOUNDS ‘FRAIL,’ ‘MUMBLY’

"But Biden has a lot to think about, Trump has nothing to think about except running and staying out of jail," Behar countered. Griffin added Trump had "91 indictments" to think about as well.

"He's got two wars to think about," Behar continued.

Karl said Trump mixed up Biden and former President Obama frequently and cited a recent mix-up between Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Behar, who frequently defends the president on the left-leaning ABC show, has said that the country would not survive if Trump returns to office.

"The question is this, let's say, God forbid, Joe Biden dies in office. Isn't that still okay for the country? The country will survive it. But if Trump wins, the country will not survive it," she said in September, as the audience applauded. "That's a fact."