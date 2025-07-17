Joy Behar gives wild theory about how Trump's using Rosie O'Donnell to distract from Epstein

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said this week she believes President Donald Trump could be trashing one of her former co-workers for nefarious purposes.

During an episode of "The View Behind The Table" podcast, Behar said that Trump might have been threatening former "View" co-host Rosie O'Donnell’s U.S. citizenship status to distract from allegations that he was helping to cover up the real Jeffrey Epstein story.

"You know, he will do anything to keep the news media off of this Epstein story," Behar told podcast co-host Brian Teta.

The podcast premiered as Trump has been receiving backlash for telling Republicans to stop entertaining the idea that the U.S. government is covering up the real content of the Epstein case files.

Epstein, a disgraced financier and sex predator, committed suicide in federal custody in 2019 — prompting a storm of theories. Critics, including Epstein's brother, have rejected the idea that he killed himself.

The FBI and Justice Department sparked furor among those suspicious of Epstein’s death and curious about his much-rumored list of powerful clients, after declaring that a review of Epstein’s case files had been completed and that there was "no incriminating 'client list.’"

Federal officials also declared that Epstein’s death was a suicide and that no further files related to the case could be released. The ensuing backlash prompted Trump to slam those convinced the FBI and DOJ were covering for Epstein.

"He’s dead. He's gone," Trump said of Epstein on Wednesday. "And, all it is, is the Republicans, certain Republicans got duped by the Democrats, and they're following a Democrat playbook and no different than Russia — Russia, Russia and all the other hoaxes."

During the conversation, Behar stated why she believes some Trump supporters are so angry over the DOJ and Trump’s latest Epstein statements.

"They feel duped. They feel like, ‘Hey, we have this really juicy story — this bad terrible thing that happened to children.’ And I think originally, they thought they were going to get some of the Democrats — would be on it."

"Now, they just feel betrayed," she continued, adding that Trump and current members of his administration said they would declassify the Epstein files during the 2024 campaign.

Teta then brought up the O’Donnell story, prompting the co-host to speculate Trump was blasting her in order to distract people from the Epstein case.

Trump wrote a Truth Social post on Saturday which read, "Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship."

"She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he added.

When asked to confirm whether she thought Trump’s latest slam on O’Donnell was a "distraction to get people to stop talking about Epstein," she said, "I think that’s always a possibility with him, and on top of that, I think that he’s very, very touchy."