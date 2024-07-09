Jon Stewart calls out Democrats’ ‘bulls--t’ excuses for Biden’s ‘shocking display of cognitive difficulty’

"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart went off on Democrats and the White House for excusing what he described as a "shocking display of cognitive difficulty" by President Biden during the presidential debate last month.

"The point is, for a campaign based on honesty and decency, the spin about the debate appears to be blatant bulls--t, and the redemption tour hasn’t gone that much better," Stewart said.

During his Monday show, Stewart played a compilation of Biden clips where the president read "pause" and "repeat the line" from a teleprompter, along with other lapses in memory, including the time he claimed to have spoken to a long-dead former president of France.

Stewart said Biden's poor performance was "recognizable to, unfortunately, anybody who’s dealt with aging parents, and it’s a hard watch."

Stewart played clips of Democrats complaining that the media focused more on Biden's showing than what they characterized as President Trump’s "pathological lying."

"Why doesn’t anyone ever speak out about Donald Trump?" the late night comedian sarcastically asked, before saying, "Or, let’s say, every night for ten f---ing years!"

He added, "The difference is Trump delivered at the debate to expectation. We expect him to be f---ing crazy! But Biden’s performance and inability to articulate at times was stunning, like I could not believe what I was watching."

"But then it got worse," Stewart said. "Rather than respecting the American people and having an honest, at least partial, conversation about what we had all seen, we were told immediately, ‘These are not the droids you’re looking for.'"

He played another compilation of Democrats making excuses for Biden's poor performance, blaming jet lag and a cold. Stewart hit back, noting that Biden had been home from Europe for almost two weeks.

"‘Get on board or shut the f--k up’ is not a particularly compelling pro-democracy bumper sticker, nor is ‘What are you gonna do?'" Stewart said.

He concluded, "I am in no way saying Biden’s got to drop out, but can’t we stress test this candidacy? Can’t we open up the conversation? Do you understand the opportunity here? Do you have any idea how thirsty Americans are for any hint of inspiration or leadership and a release from this choice of a megalomaniac and a suffocating gerontocracy? It is crushing our f---ing spirits!"