Sen. Johnson demands Director Wray 'come clean' as FBI whistleblowers sound alarm on Hunter probe

Senator Ron Johnson called on FBI Director Christopher Wray to answer specific questions about Hunter Biden, who is currently subject to an investigation making its way through Delaware federal court.

Johnson, R-Wis., cited new whistleblower allegations the DOJ and FBI illegally suppressed information on Hunter Biden and that the FBI was "weaponized" against sitting members of the Senate.

The whistleblowers initially came forward to Iowa Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, detailing a "pattern of active public partisanship" at the agencies pertaining to investigations into the Trump campaign, and suppression of information on the Hunter Biden probe.

Meanwhile, Wray, a Trump appointee who was then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's personal attorney during the BridgeGate scandal, last appeared before Congress in May to testify regarding the bureau's annual budget.

On "Hannity," host Sean Hannity declared a "two-tiered justice system" at play along political lines under Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Johnson said both he and Wray must come forward:

"It's their playbook," he said of Democrats in power. "Let me first thank the whistleblowers for coming forward. We need a lot more whistleblowers inside the FBI, Department of Justice, the federal health agencies. If we are going to restore credibility to these agencies, we need to know the truth."

Johnson said he wasn't shocked by the allegations but still found them outrageous – later claiming he and Grassley received unsolicited FBI briefings that were later leaked to the Washington Post in a manner indicative of a smear attempt against what amount to two opposition lawmakers conducting their own investigation.

"I'll never forget [ex-FBI Agent] Peter Strzok's text to [his mistress, FBI attorney] Lisa Page saying that our systems are ‘leaking like mad’, ‘feeling, scorned, worried and political’… And now we're finding out from these whistleblowers that the FBI actually had individuals specifically taking derogatory information about against Hunter Biden, [and] downgrading it to end the investigations."

Johnson further wondered if there is a link between the latest developments and the now-discredited document signed by 51 current and former intelligence officials declaring Hunter Biden's Wilmington laptop Russian disinformation.

"This is dirty. This is corrupt. We need answers. And Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland: These people have to come clean and tell us what we know," he added.

"We this may need a special counsel on this one."

Fox News' Kelly Laco contributed to this report.