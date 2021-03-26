John Weaver quietly deletes Twitter account as Lincoln Project scandals grind on

Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver appears to have deleted his Twitter account amid ongoing controversy following sexual misconduct allegations against the longtime GOP strategist.

Weaver's account had been locked away from public viewing since at least January, when he was accused by more than 20 young men of sexual harassment via social media messages.

Washington Free Beacon reporter Matthew Foldi first spotted the deactivated account on Friday evening.

LINCOLN PROJECTION: FORMER ADVISER TO DISGRACED ANTI-TRUMP PAC CALLS GOP 'THE ULTIMATE GRIFT'

It is unclear whether Weaver deleted his account on Friday, but it was active earlier this week as his handle was used by "Ruthless" co-host Comfortably Smug in the ongoing viral "Liberal Hack Tournament" contest.

Weaver, a No. 6 seed, defeated Washington Post correspondent Dave Weigel, a No. 3 seed, in the "Way-Too-Online" region, joining other mainstream media giants in the tournament's Sweet 16.

LINCOLN PROJECT INSIDERS SHED LIGHT ON 'TOXIC' WORK ENVIRONMENT, ALLEGED SHADY FINANCIAL DEALS: REPORT

Weaver will face off against CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza. His former colleague, Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt, was previously defeated.

Recent reporting has scrutinized The Lincoln Project with accusations that the Weaver claims were known by leadership as early as January 2020, just one month after the group's launch. Those reports contradict public statements made by members who alleged they had only recently found out about Weaver's behavior.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The anti-Trump PAC's finances have also raised questions, as millions of dollars raised through donations have been funneled to the co-founders' own consulting firms.

A so-called "independent" investigation commissioned by the group is underway.