John Sununu: Ocasio-Cortez 'clearly undermining Biden' with remarks about Tara Reade

Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu told “America’s Newsroom” on Monday that “it is clear that the Democrats are beginning to understand” that the sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden is not “just a Joe Biden problem, it's a Democratic Party problem.”

Sununu made the comments reacting to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat who argued during an interview last week that Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Biden are "not clear-cut," but acknowledged that she believes something "happened.”

"There have been investigative journalists that have corroborated certain aspects of her account -- that is undeniable -- [and] have raised questions about other aspects of her account," Ocasio-Cortez told NPR. "It certainly seems as though something has happened. I'm not sure... Frankly, this is a messy moment, and I think we need to acknowledge that -- that it is not clear-cut."

Earlier this month, Biden finally broke his silence about 1993 allegations made by Reade, telling MSNBC the alleged sexual harassment and assault "never happened."

“You’re going to see others besides AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] coming out trying to craft a tale to deal with it,” Sununu said on Monday. “Every Democratic candidate for Senate or House is going to have to figure out how to handle this.”

Sununu said that Ocasio-Cortez is "clearly undermining Biden" with her statement by acknowledging that "something clearly happened," which goes against what Biden has claimed.

Host Sandra Smith then brought up what Ocasio-Cortez told CNN in 2018 regarding justice for alleged victims after sexual misconduct accusations were brought against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"Yes again, I think that, really, when we talk about process and due process and justice, it must center on the victim… But what is going on right now is that there is not due process, and we’re looking at rushing a – potentially an extremely concerning incident under the rug, which should not be occurring, especially when it comes to a Supreme Court nomination," Ocasio-Cortez said in 2018.

“Everybody knows there's a double standard, even those applying a double standard,” Sununu said in response. “That's why you see Ocasio-Cortez having to comment and the Democrats are going to carry this issue as a burden.”

TARA READE'S TIMELINE: FROM 1990's BIDEN STAFFER TO CENTER OF POLITICAL FIRESTORM

He added that “Republicans will remind them that the Democrats are the party of assaulting women from the Clinton issue to … now Joe Biden.”

“They are not going to, I think, find it as easy as it has been in the past to get full support from the liberals,” Sununu continued. “You’re even beginning to see some of the elites, and I use that very sarcastically, in Hollywood beginning to question Joe Biden on this issue.

“This is a big problem for the party, and it's going to get even bigger,” he went on to say. “Between this and the problem that Obama created for them over the weekend, they are going to be on very thin ice.”

Sununu had referenced documents released Thursday as exhibits to the government's motion to dismiss the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, which revealed former President Obama was aware of the details of Flynn's intercepted December 2016 phone calls with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, apparently surprising then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

Fox News’ Joseph Wulfsohn and Gregg Re contributed to this report.