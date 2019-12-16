John Sununu: Democrats face a 'great divide' in their party going into 2020

Reacting to a Fox News Poll released Sunday, former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu said on Monday that “the most important thing” that he noticed was “the divide on the agenda of the Democrats that have been polled.”

Speaking on “America’s Newsroom” on Monday, Sununu, who is also former White House chief of staff under President George H. W. Bush, noted that half of those polled, “want to restore and reform the system and half of them want to drastically change it.”

He added, “What that tells me is that no matter who the Democrats nominate, half of the Democratic voters are not going to be happy with the agenda of that candidate and what they've got to figure out is how they're going to resolve that great divide in this whole process.”

“I think it's a real problem and you don't hear many of them seriously talking about how to cross that chasm,” Sununu went on to say.

The poll released Sunday showed Former Vice President Joe Biden remaining the Democratic primary voters’ preferred presidential candidate. It also revealed that more voters think Biden is capable of beating President Trump than feel that way about any of his main competitors -- and he performs best in potential 2020 matchups.

In addition, Biden has the largest number of Democrats, as well as voters overall, saying his positions on the issues are “about right.”

When asked how long he thinks Biden will continue to stay on top, Sununu answered: “He’s been there a long time. He showed more staying power than people expected.”

“Unless he has a disaster in places like Iowa and New Hampshire, I suspect he may stay there all the way through,” Sununu added.

Seventy-seven percent of Democratic primary voters think Biden can beat Trump in next year’s presidential election, up from 68 percent in October. Smaller majorities say the same about Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (60 percent), Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (59 percent), and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg (55 percent). Forty-eight percent think South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg can win -- an 18-point jump from 30 percent in October.

Running down the Democratic race: Biden leads with 30 percent, followed by Sanders at 20 percent. Warren returns to third with 13 percent, down from a high of 22 percent in October.

Next, it’s Buttigieg (7 percent), Bloomberg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (5 percent each), Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and entrepreneur Andrew Yang (3 percent apiece), and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (2 percent). The remaining candidates garner 1 percent or less.

Nearly half of those currently backing a candidate, 49 percent, say they could change their mind.

“We've seen dramatic changes after Iowa and New Hampshire historically. And I suspect you'll see the same thing this year,” Sununu said on Monday.