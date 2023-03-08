Joe Rogan’s cancel-proof 'Comedy Mothership' club opens in Texas, ‘You can't fire me from my own club!’

World-famous podcaster and standup comedian Joe Rogan’s Comedy Mothership venue has opened in Austin, Texas, offering an escape from cancel culture.

Rogan, despite being uninvolved in politics directly, is famous for engaging people across all walks of life in conversations that would be considered politically taboo. As he and other entertainers have been criticized or ostracized by much of mainstream media, Rogan has responded by opening his own venue.

"The Mothership lands! Joe Rogan is opening up the club by bringing out some of the biggest names in comedy and some of comedy's rising stars," an event announcement for a "Joe Rogan and Friends" show on Wednesday read. "This is your chance to see the first shows at this soon to be historic club."

The official website’s FAQ page warned in clear terms that the venue will host controversial comedians, featuring the query, "Should I research the comedian before attending a show?" The following answer explains, "Yes. Comedy is subjective and certain comedians are not for everybody. Watching a YouTube clip or reading the headliner's biography is a great way to get insight on the expected performance."

The Hollywood Reporter summarized, "Comedy Mothership is the comedian and podcaster’s effort to launch what he’s described as an ideal venue for comics and an effort to terraform the Texas capitol into a major live comedy hub." The same magazine reported that Rogan exclaimed, "You can’t fire me from my own club, b---!"

The Hollywood Reporter observed that the first "Joe Rogan and Friends" performance "included Rogan-verse regulars Ron White, [Tim Dillon], Roseanne Barr and Tony Hinchcliffe" and that the evening was full of irreverent, politically-incorrect humor. "For the anti-cancel-culture crowd, this is their new safe space."

Rogan explained to the audience that having this venue is a surreal experience for him "It doesn’t feel real. I know it’s real, but it doesn’t feel real … I was super nervous today." He also reportedly noted that he would love to interview the President’s son, Hunter Biden, on his show, "I can turn this around for you," Rogan said. "If my dad had Alzheimer’s, and I was doing coke, I would have done the exact same shit you did. I really want to get him on."

Roseanne Barr, who has locked horns with cancel culture in the past, has returned to public life and praised Rogan for his proactive move.

"I want to thank Joe for building this wonderful Mothership for comedians," Barr said. "It’s so great in the green room with everybody up there being drunk and smoking pot, just like at the Comedy Store when Mitzi Shore was still alive, and comedy was f---ing king."

She then reportedly segued into a condemnation of mainstream media companies, "After 30 years of fighting ABC to have Black writers and Black characters on my show and then having the same f---ing libtards turn around and call me a racist, it really f---ing pissed me off."