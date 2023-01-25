Joe Rogan slams media for gaslighting about riots: 'It's not mostly peaceful when a car is on fire'

Joe Rogan ranted Wednesday about how media outlets act as the "propaganda department" for their ideological allies to the point of calling riots "mostly peaceful."

He and 1980s era MTV host and producer Adam Curry discussed how both the American public and the media have used "team" mentality and political ideology to make the country noticeably "tribal," noting that pursuit of truth is lost in the process. They also criticized the phrase "trust the science" and the sentiment behind it in American politics.

"It’s also this natural, territorial tribal instinct we have to claim land and ideas. We claim ideas, and then we shove them down people’s throats," Rogan said. "That’s what religion has always done. There’s a lot of people who are atheists that don’t think of themselves as being religious, but you are religious, you’re acting exactly that way, you just don’t believe in a deity."

He added further, "You’re still behaving in a tribal way where you want other people to think and behave exactly the way you do. You’re willing to overlook some awful sh*t on your side, and you’re willing to exaggerate some shit on the other side."

Rogan also slammed the "team" mentality of modern politics, especially in regard to the left-wing riots the country has seen in recent years.

"You have to f***ing pretend that these people lighting churches on fire aren’t f***ing a**holes. These people lighting schools on fire, lighting courthouses on fire," he said.

Rogan directly slammed how certain news networks whitewash destructive anti-police rioting.

" ’Mostly peaceful! Oh, it’s mostly peaceful,’" Rogan said as he parodied liberal media rhetoric. "I f***ing saw someone again say this because of what happened in Atlanta - they were calling it mostly peaceful."

"In CNN’s backyard," Curry noted.

Rogan then rhetorically spoke to media outlets, "You’re not the f***ing propaganda department, you can’t define things in a way to calm people down. That’s not what your f***ing job is. You’re bullsh***ing people, you’re acting as a propagandist. It’s not ‘mostly peaceful’ when a car is on fire."

Curry then recounted Rogan's past interview with CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, saying it was improper for the network to claim Rogan took "horse dewormer" as a COVID treatment.

"What was really telling was when you were being accused of eating horse paste, and then you had Sanjay Gupta on and you said, ‘Why the f*** did they lie about that?’ and he could not answer," Curry said. "He could not process the question."