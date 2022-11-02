Joe Rogan praises Karine Jean-Pierre's 'incredible gaslighting,' compares job of WH spox to 'defense attorney'

Podcast giant Joe Rogan offered praise for White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the heavy lifting she does for President Biden.

On Tuesday's installment of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan likened the role of the White House press secretary to being a "lawyer" whose job it is to get their client off even if they're "probably guilty," calling defense attorneys a "slippery f---in' world to be in."

"Don't you think it's the same way in the government?" Rogan asked comedian guest Duncan Trussell. "If you’re that poor lady who’s the White House press secretary."

"Worst job on earth," Trussell said.

"It’s the f---ng worst job," Rogan exclaimed, "It’s the worst job. You get all the hate of the president and none of the power. Like f---ing everybody hates you."

Rogan described the position of speaking on behalf of the entire country as an "insane role."

"And to be young- like this lady who’s doing it now, like, how old is she? 30 something?" Rogan wondered.

After learning Jean-Pierre is 48, Rogan replied, "She looks great. God damn. I always thought she was like 33. She’s healthy as f---."

The podcast host revisited Jean-Pierre's "top of mind" defense for President Biden after an event he called for late Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., who had died in a car accident.

"‘Top of mind. She was top of mind.’ I mean, it was really like the- it was like, for what she had to work with, it was some incredible gaslighting," Rogan said.

"Amazing," Trussell agreed. "She stuck with ‘top of mind.’"

"Top of mind’s a good one because it’s nonsense," Rogan chuckled.

Trussell speculated that Jean-Pierre didn't come up with "top of mind" by herself but rather her team settled on using that expression "over and over."

"I think that exactly is what happens," Rogan agreed. "There's probably some consultation on what's the best phrasing… So that's her job, just like a defense attorney. It's their job to try to get their client off. That's her job."