Joe Rogan on not having Trump on podcast: 'Not interested in helping him'

In a recent interview, podcast host Joe Rogan admitted he never had former President Donald Trump on his popular show because he was "not interested in helping him."

Speaking on The Lex Fridman Podcast, Rogan gave his candid impression about the former president, describing him as "such a polarizing figure that so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself."

Rogan also referred to the "Trump era" as "one of the weirder times" in American history.

Fridman acknowledged Rogan’s assessment and added "maybe it’s going to get weirder." "Yeah, I think it’s going to get weirder," Rogan responded, declaring Trump was "going to run again."

Curious about Trump’s chances in the 2024 presidential election, Fridman asked, "You think he could win?" Rogan affirmed that Trump has got a good shot because his likely opponent, President Joe Biden, is a "dead man."

"Well, he’s running against a dead man," Rogan argued. "Biden shakes hands with people that aren’t even there when he gets off stage. I think he’s seeing ghosts."

The host of "The Joe Rogan Experience" then slammed Biden’s recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "You see him on Jimmy Kimmel the other day?" he asked Fridman, adding, "He was just rambling."

"If he was anyone else. If he was a Republican – if that was Donald Trump doing that – every f---ing talk show would be screaming for him to be off the air."

Rogan, who has had his fair share of controversial guests come on his show, mentioned that he would never have Trump on his podcast. "By the way, I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no, every time."

"I don’t want to help him," Rogan declared, adding, "I’m not interested in helping him."

Newsweek reported in March that Rogan had an opportunity to interview Trump at the White House before he left office, though Rogan declined due to the interview’s format being too different from what he’s used to.

Fridman rebutted Rogan playfully, remarking, "The night is still young." He insisted, "I think you’ll have him on."

The host pressed Rogan on the topic of hosting Trump, reminding the famous podcaster that he has had controversial figures like rapper Kanye West on his show. Rogan responded, "Yeah but Kanye’s an artist. Like Kanye doing well or not doing well doesn’t change the course of our country."

Fridman then asked, "Do you really bear the responsibility of the course of our country based on a conversation?"

"I think you can revitalize and rehabilitate someone’s image in a way that is pretty shocking," Rogan insisted.