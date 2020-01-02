Joe Lieberman predicts Democrats could have 'old-fashioned brokered convention' in 2020

Democrats could face a brokered convention with no clear frontrunner ahead of the 2020 election, former vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman predicted Thursday.

"For the first time in over half a century, we could have a major political party in our country go to its national convention without the obvious nominee chosen," Lieberman told CNN. "And what happens then could be an old-fashioned brokered convention."

The former senator from Connecticut pointed out that polls for nominating contests in individual states were not in sync with national surveys. For example, South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg has lagged in national polling but has topped his competitors in Iowa.

JOE LIEBERMAN PREDICTS BLOOMBERG 'WILL BE A FACTOR' IN 2020 DEMOCRATIC RACE

"If somebody carries Iowa and New Hampshire, the same person, they could go on with that momentum," Lieberman told CNN anchor John Berman. "But right now, if you look state by state in the primaries that are coming up, different favorites in different states."

Lieberman, the 2000 Democratic vice-presidential candidate, also pointed out that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won't fully enter the race until Super Tuesday, after the initial primaries.

Lieberman previously predicted on Fox News that Bloomberg would "be a factor" in the 2020 primary race.

"He built a big company, a great company. He was a good mayor of this city before most people’s estimate and he’s got that unlimited checkbook which means he’s going to be there until the end," he said while appearing on "Your World" in November.