Michigan 'swing voters' rip Pelosi and Democrats over impeachment push

A recent focus group with 10 Michigan voters revealed potential warning signs for Democrats ahead of the 2020 election, as the focus group roundly ripped impeachment as a waste of time.

The panel was comprised of people who voted for President Barack Obama in 2012 and then switched parties to vote for President Donald Trump in 2016.

Michigan went for Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016 by less than half a percentage point. In 2012, Obama carried that state by 9 percentage points over then-Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

"The focus is in the wrong direction... not working on policies that will help the people," said a man in the Saginaw, Mich. group conducted by the communications firm, Engagious on Dec. 9. The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on Dec. 18.

"Why is the focus continually on trying to get rid of Trump... What are you doing for us? " said one woman in reaction to the ongoing impeachment inquiry at the time.

"Give it up, Nancy," added another man.

The Michigan focus group "seemed to find that these are folks -- who are not swing voters -- they're kind of just Trump voters now," said Fox News contributor and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson on her new Fox Nation show, "What Are The Odds?"

"These focus groups are great," said her guest, co-founder of Optimus Polling, Scott Tranter. "It pretty much describes probably what everyone's feeling when they watch a reality show. They're like, 'look, this isn't about you guys.'"

"[These Michigan voters] don't care about the press conferences or the hearings or anything like that," continued Tranter. "They want to know, what are you passing? And how are you helping my health care? How are you helping my job situation? How are helping my local economy?"

The apparent findings of this voter group also appear to track with the latest Fox News and CNN polling on the political impact of impeachment.

WHERE GAMBLERS ARE PUTTING THEIR MONEY IN 2020 ELECTION

The Fox News Poll, conducted Dec. 8 -11, among registered voters nationally, showed that 50% supported the impeachment and removal of the president from office -- those results are nearly unchanged from late October.

A December 17 CNN poll, released one day before the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump, asked, "Do you think the ongoing impeachment inquiry will help Donald Trump’s chances to be re-elected president in November 2020?"

About 32 percent of respondents in that poll said that the impeachment inquiry would help Trump's chances, 37 percent said it would make no difference and 25 percent said the process would hurt Trump's chances of re-election.

"The 'no effect' as well as the 'positive effect' would put it well over 50 percent are neutral or better," said Tranter, analyzing the data. "That's the underlying reason why... most people haven't changed their opinions about impeachment over the last couple of months and [Trump's] job approval has gone up. So it just gives us a good example of why the numbers haven't moved."

To watch all of Fox Nation's "What Are The Odds?" go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.