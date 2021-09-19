Joe Concha: What else did Gen. Milley keep Trump, Pence in the dark on?

Fox News contributor Joe Concha knocked The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa on Sunday for holding onto the bombshell revelation that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley had made phone calls to a Chinese counterpart during the final months of the Trump administration.

During an appearance on "Life, Liberty & Levin," Concha questioned whether Woodward and Costa’s book authorship superseded their responsibilities as journalists

"Woodward and Costa – as reporters, not authors-- did have an obligation to their readers, to the American people, to publish this information in the pages of The Washington Post at that time instead of waiting for the pages of ‘Peril’ nearly a year later," Concha told Mark Levin.

MILLEY CALLS WITH CHINESE COUNTERPART 'WERE NOT SECRET': US OFFICIALS

Answering Levin’s question with a question, Concha wondered whether the "nationally security implications" of Milley’s conduct should have pushed the Washington Post associate editor and national political reporter to push out the story as breaking news when they initially were aware that Milley was "going rogue" and "conducting his own foreign policy."

Concha added that Milley’s conduct leading up to the 2020 election, which allegedly included the halting of military exercises in the South China Sea, begged the question of what other information Milley may have withheld from Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and other former top-level officials during the prior administration.

Milley has been at the center of a firestorm amid reports he made two calls to Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People's Liberation Army to assure him that the United States was not going to suddenly go to war with or attack China.

On Tuesday, Trump expressed skepticism that Milley had gone behind his back to call Chinese officials, but said that such an act would be tantamount to treason.

The former president also described the idea that he would unilaterally attack China as "totally ridiculous."

Later in September, Milley will testify in front of Congress regarding his calls.

"I think it's best that I reserve my comments on the record until I do that in front of the lawmakers who have the lawful responsibility to oversee the U.S. military," Milley said Friday. "I'll go into any level of detail Congress wants to go into in a couple of weeks."

Fox News' Jon Brown contributed to this report.