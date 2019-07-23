Howard Kurtz: Joe Biden's 'running like it's 1996,' using 'pretty lame' media strategy

Former Vice President Joe Biden is being very conservative in terms of his overall media strategy, according to Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz.

Biden should've dished out a much more pointed criticism from Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., in the last presidential debate to harness the power of today's media in his favor, Kurtz said Tuesday on "Outnumbered Overtime."

"Primarily, Joe Biden's media coverage is dropping because Joe Biden's media strategy is pretty lame," he said.

"He's running like it's 1996. He puts nothing personal on Twitter. It's all canned stuff written by his staff.

"To his credit, he announced some big policy proposals, but he avoids stirring up the kind of controversies that generate headlines."

Last month, one controversy did however come to the forefront when Harris asked Biden about his work with former segregationist senators in the 1970s.

During remarks to Rev. Jesse Jackson's Rainbow PUSH coalition days after the debate, the former Delaware senator defended his record on civil rights and insisted he, "never, never, ever opposed voluntary busing."

In his interview with Harris Faulkner, Kurtz said Biden had the chance to better capitalize on the issue.

"After he got his clock cleaned by Kamala Harris in his last debate, he should've been all over the airwaves," he said.

The "MediaBuzz" host added Biden has since only held two major interviews -- one with CNN and another with Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"You cant just stay above the fray," he added."'Above the fray' doesn't make news."

