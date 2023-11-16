News magazine cover depicts Trump as ‘Biggest danger to the World in 2024’

The British weekly newspaper The Economist depicted former President Trump as the "biggest danger to the world" next year on their latest cover.

Puck Senior Correspondent Dylan Byers shared the image of the Economist’s upcoming November publication, a "90-Page Guide to the coming year" that featured an image of the Earth being engulfed by the former president’s silhouette.

The corresponding article was cautioning about Trump’s possible re-election. Its headline stated, "Donald Trump poses the biggest danger to the world in 2024," and the text of the article warned about how "perilous" a Trump second term would be.

"A shadow looms over the world. In this week’s edition we publish The World Ahead 2024, our 38th annual predictive guide to the coming year, and in all that time no single person has ever eclipsed our analysis as much as Donald Trump eclipses 2024. That a Trump victory next November is a coin-toss probability is beginning to sink in," the article stated.

It continued, noting Trump’s formidable polling which has him ahead of President Biden in several swing states.

"For decades Democrats have relied on support among Black and Hispanic voters, but a meaningful number are abandoning the party. In the next 12 months, a stumble by either candidate could determine the race—and thus upend the world," the article continued. "This is a perilous moment for a man like Mr. Trump to be back knocking on the door of the Oval Office. Democracy is in trouble at home. Mr Trump’s claim to have won the election in 2020 was more than a lie: it was a cynical bet that he could manipulate and intimidate his compatriots, and it has worked."

The article concluded, "A second Trump term would be a watershed in a way the first was not. Victory would confirm his most destructive instincts about power. His plans would encounter less resistance. And because America will have voted him in while knowing the worst, its moral authority would decline."

Social media users cited the cover and corresponding article as further proof the mainstream media will devolve into "unmitigated hysteria" over Trump’s 2024 campaign.

The Blaze host Auron MacIntyre posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "You thought the media were deranged in 2016, you thought they were completely unhinged in 2020, but my friend there are no words for the sheer unmitigated hysteria that will be 2024."

The Daily Wire editor Brent Scher blasted the outlet for overlooking America’s global enemies in highlighting Trump. He posted, "Not Hamas, not Xi, not Putin…"

American Moment president Surabh Sharma commented, "Man, these people are such babies."

Popular conservative influencer "Comfortably Smug" said, "Honestly sad what's become of this publication."

National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin used the piece to blast President Biden, stating, "This is another way of saying that the current president of the United States is too small to meet the moment."

Citizens for Renewing America executive director Wade Miller commented, "The Economist remains an unserious publication."

The Economist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

